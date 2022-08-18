How to fix Error Code 11328 in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular entries in one of the most iconic franchises in modern gaming history. With a massive online game like Activision's battle royale hit, there are bound to be a few catastrophic issues and disastrous outages.

Many players have been dealing with a common problem when logging into their Activision accounts to play the game. They get an error message with the Error Code 11328, complete with an endlessly spinning wheel that claims to be Fetching Online Profile.

How can fans handle this common problem?

Call of Duty: Warzone Error Code 11328 — Why does it happen, and what should users do?

Raven Software @RavenSoftware This issue has been resolved and server connections are recovering.



We are continuing to monitor the situation closely as things improve! Raven Software @RavenSoftware We are currently investigating server connection issues.



We will provide an update ASAP! We are currently investigating server connection issues.We will provide an update ASAP! ❗️ We are currently investigating server connection issues.We will provide an update ASAP! This issue has been resolved and server connections are recovering.We are continuing to monitor the situation closely as things improve! twitter.com/RavenSoftware/… 📢 This issue has been resolved and server connections are recovering.We are continuing to monitor the situation closely as things improve! twitter.com/RavenSoftware/…

Tons of Call of Duty: Warzone gamers ran into the same error message when they attempted to enjoy it on August 16. Fortunately, this common problem was largely addressed by the studio.

Like many server-wide issues, the fault lies much higher up the chain than the average player can affect. Though the studio is often the final word on when something gets fixed, there are a few steps fans can take to try to deal with it.

As always, start by closing the application and restarting the gaming platform. This issue was more common with Xbox users, so turning the console off and on might sort the problem.

If the issue is ongoing, try the same basic concept with the router. The wi-fi could be at fault, and individuals need to ensure their internet connection is functional before moving on.

Finally, they might consider uninstalling and reinstalling the game in a worst-case scenario. It could take a long time, so don't do it unless all other possible options have been exhausted.

Gamers should attempt to reach out to other players and resources to check the game before uninstalling it.

How to check if Call of Duty: Warzone is down

Call of Duty @CallofDuty





Many big problems with Call of Duty: Warzone are made more palatable because they affect the entire user base. If the servers are down, nothing anyone can do to their console will help, so they should check first.

Consider hitting up the official Twitter account for Raven Software. This account covered the most recent outage in real time, warning gamers about its issues and letting them know when it went back online.

Players can head to the ever-reliable Downdetector website to check outages with any online title. This third-party resource keeps track of individuals reporting issues with internet services. If there are lots of reports, there's likely a larger issue at play.

Finally, users can check the r/Warzone subreddit, which will feature plenty of firsthand reports from fellow gamers. Those with a seemingly unsolvable issue and no existing reports should post on one of these outlets. Maybe they'll be the first ones to let the studio know.

If Call of Duty: Warzone players are suffering an error like 11328, they need to check the internet and their gaming gear. If it's a personal problem, a simple restart should suffice.

If it isn't, wait and watch the social media feeds.

