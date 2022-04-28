Players who want to log in to Destiny 2 may sometimes face unexpected errors preventing them from logging in with their guardians. Different error codes will require different fixes, but there is one in particular that players should be able to fix easily. This is error code CAT, which signifies that a player requires updating their game to the latest version.

How to fix error code CAT in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 error codes contain strange names that may confuse the player upon seeing them for the first time. Error code CAT is encountered when a player's game client is outdated. The official word from the Destiny 2 help page states that:

"A new update to Destiny is available. If you are seeing this error the first time you launch Destiny, please exit the game and apply the update before relaunching."

This means that players who want to fix the game will have to update their version. Depending on the system players are using, this will need to be done in a few different ways.

Updating the game on consoles to fix error code CAT in Destiny 2

Players who play on the consoles that Destiny 2 is available for, such as PS4/PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, can update their game following a few steps. Once the game has been updated, players should be able to resume their play as normal.

Updating the game on a Playstation System

Ensure that the system is turned on.

Once the system has booted up, players should log into their PSN account.

Players will need to navigate to the Destiny 2 icon in the home menu.

Hit the options button on the controller. This will bring up a menu.

In the menu, select the option 'check for update'

Install it to fix the error code CAT if there is an update.

Updating the game on an Xbox System

Ensure that the system is turned on.

Once the system has booted up, players will need to sign in to their Xbox live account.

From the home menu, select the Games and Tabs option

Select the Destiny 2 icon from the list

Once the game is selected, players should press the Menu button on the controller.

Select the option to 'Update' the game. This should then fix the error code CAT.

Updating the game on PCs to fix error code CAT in Destiny 2

For those who play on PC, there are a few different methods the player can try to fix the error code CAT. Once players update their game, it should fix the error and players should be able to play normally again.

Updating the game via the Microsoft Store

Players should ensure their PC is turned on and open the Microsoft Store.

Navigate to the player profile in the store and hit the '...' button located near it.

Inside the menu that opened, players should select Downloads and Updates

Once selected, the following option to choose is the Get updates button.

Players should then go into the Xbox app for PC and select My Collection

Once there, select the Manage Installs button in the corner.

Here, players will be able to update Destiny 2 to update the game and fix the error code CAT.

Updating the game via Steam

Players should ensure their PC is turned on and close Steam and reopen it.

This should prompt the client to update destiny, but if not, players can find Destiny on the list of games and hit the Update button.

This will make the game begin downloading an update, but if this does not work, players can look in the Steam app and select the Verify Integrity of Game Files option.

Once this is done, the update should appear in the downloads tab.

If the update does not appear, players can try hitting the Clear the download cache button to see if it works.

If none of these work, players can try to reinstall the game

In extreme cases, if players have exhausted all of their other options, they can go ahead and install the game on either the console or PC and then reinstall it. This is not the preferred method since this will take much longer and can be a pain to re-login and everything associated with a reinstall. However, some players have found this to work if the update did not fix the error code CAT.

Edited by Srijan Sen