Destiny 2 update 4.0.1 patch notes: Weapon crafting changes, Trials of Osiris rewards, and more  

Destiny 2 will enter another week of Guardians going head-to-head with the forces of Hive. Despite having a little conflict with Vanguard, Caiatl continues to assist players against Lightbearers to take control of EDZ, Cosmodrome, and Scarlet Keep.

Bungie will be deploying an array of updates to fix some ongoing issues inside Wellspring, Trials, and Vow of the Disciple. The updated version 4.0.1 is scheduled for release on the weekly reset on April 19, which will bring forth these fixes and changes.

The following article lists all the patch notes in 4.0.1 with the weekly reset.

All changes in the 4.0.1 update for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 9 (April 19)

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 9 is going to host the first week of Master Vow of the Disciple. Players will have to be at least level 1580 to participate and get the Adept versions of the raid weapons as drops. While there aren't many changes planned, Bungie's next TWAB will hold a detailed explanation of the weapon sandbox for Season 17.

In the meantime, the patch notes for the updated version 4.0.1 are as follows:

1) The Wellspring: Attack

Fixed an issue that could cause teams to incorrectly wipe during Master Wellspring when an objective is completed with only a few seconds left on the timer.

Added a failsafe so that carriable objects in both the ritual and boss phases of a Wellspring won't spawn out of bounds.

2) Altar of Reflection

Fixed an issue where Destiny 2 players could not complete the Evidence Board Quest Report: ALTAR-REFLECT due to Altar of Reflection not showing up properly.

More like Altar of Re-Appearance.

3) Vow of the Disciple raid

Fixed an issue where Rhulk would suddenly become shy and no longer transition back to his initial phase properly, effectively blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where The Caretaker's dynamic health threshold UI would not consistently display for all players.

EV @EliteVoice_ Having nightmares about RHULK from Destiny 2. Having nightmares about RHULK from Destiny 2. https://t.co/nIcN18ISwW

4) Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving the expected rewards on post-Flawless wins.

5) Text Chat

Virtual keyboard support is now available for console text chat.

Improvements have been made to make text chat messages more legible.

Added a system message text field that is italicized to display system text.

Local chat now has an orange tint to it for differentiation, no longer the white color.

Clearer chat color distinction for in-game colorblind settings.

6) Weapon crafting

Added a consumable item that allows viewing of Element counts.

This can be acquired through a relic conduit.

It is not a limited item. You can discard and reacquire it anytime.

DestinyTracker❓ @destinytrack



Bungie describes it as “a combat-focused build and progress system.”



"You can make all the weapons of the Throne World, new raid weapons and seasonal weapons".



Source: D2 ~ Showcase 2021 #TheWitchQueen Reminder: Weapon Crafting is coming to Destiny 2 in a few weeks!Bungie describes it as “a combat-focused build and progress system.”"You can make all the weapons of the Throne World, new raid weapons and seasonal weapons".Source: D2 ~ Showcase 2021 #Destiny2 Reminder: Weapon Crafting is coming to Destiny 2 in a few weeks!Bungie describes it as “a combat-focused build and progress system.”"You can make all the weapons of the Throne World, new raid weapons and seasonal weapons".Source: D2 ~ Showcase 2021 #Destiny2 #TheWitchQueen https://t.co/mhENIPbA9Q

7) Artifact

Players with all 25 artifact mods unlocked can still reset for no additional Glimmer cost.

Once all 25 artifact mods are unlocked, resets from that point on are free.

8) Abilities

Fixed an issue where Devour would sometimes grant less buff time if multiple targets were killed in quick succession.

Added aim assist targeting to enemy Axion Bolt secondary projectiles to help players hit bolts that are chasing both themselves and fellow allies.

The patch will go live on April 19 with the Destiny 2 weekly reset.

