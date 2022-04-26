Destiny 2 maintenance and downtime for Hotfix 4.0.1.1 (April 26): When will the servers be back up? 

With one week remaining before Destiny 2 Guardian Games, players are preparing their favorite class for the three-week-long competition. However, with today's reset, there are a few noteworthy things as well that may be important to know going into the future.

Hotfix 4.0.1.1 is scheduled to go live on the weekly reset right after maintenance. Typically, Bungietakes down their official servers to ensure everything goes well. The downtime itself isn't very long compared to the maintenance done by the company before.

Destiny Overview @DestinyOverview Maintenance Schedule for Hotfix 4.0.1.1 releasing on April 26.



Destiny 2 will be offline for 15 minutes before the weekly reset. Maintenance Schedule for Hotfix 4.0.1.1 releasing on April 26.Destiny 2 will be offline for 15 minutes before the weekly reset. https://t.co/mvzuwHWorK

The following article will list the downtime for all major regions, upcoming content in the weekly reset, and changes being done with Hotfix 4.0.1.1.

Hotfix 4.0.1.1, maintenance downtime, and weekly reset for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen (April 26)

Bungie will be bringing the Gambit game mode into the spotlight this week along with the Infamy boost and a new Lab. The Labs mode will be called 'Mote Thief,' where invading an opposing team can lead to the draining of their motes. Players will also get a boost in Drifter's reputation ranking after gaining activity streaks.

A change of pace in Gambit also allows players to get out of the repetitive loop of clearing adds, defeating bosses, and trying out something new. Resetting Drifter's reputation twice will grant everyone the Gambit ornament for Reckless Endangerment.

Upcoming content in Destiny 2 week 10 (Image via Bungie)

The upcoming week also marks the tenth week of Season of the Risen, meaning that no new seasonal challenges will be available starting May 3. Bungie, however, decided to release Hotfix 4.0.1.1 with the upcoming reset.

As a safety precaution, Destiny 2 will be undergoing maintenance and downtime for a short period. The downtime for all major regions is as follows:

India: 10.15 pm to 10.30 pm (April 26)

UK: 5.45 pm to 6.00 pm (April 26)

Australia: 2.45 am to 3.00 am (April 27)

China: 12.45 am to 1.00 am (April 27)

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).



More info: Tomorrow (April 26) at 9 AM PDT (1600 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 4.0.1.1.Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Tomorrow (April 26) at 9 AM PDT (1600 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Hotfix 4.0.1.1. Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC). More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.1 will bring in the following changes with the reset:

Axion Bolt's cooldown to increase from 91s to 152s.

Titan's barricade cooldown, while Bastion aspect equipped, will increase from 53s to 82s.

Offensive Bulwark will provide 60% less grenade energy regeneration in PvP.

With Renewal Grasps exotic equipped, the base cooldown of Duskfields will increase from 62s to 152s.

The outgoing damage penalty applied to victims inside Renewal Grasps's Duskfield will be reduced from 50% to 20%.

Full patch notes will be announced after the weekly reset goes live on April 26.

Edited by Siddharth Satish