Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has certainly had its fair share of in-game bugs and errors. While the developers are trying to fix one set of issues, new errors pop up almost every other day. All of this has made the gaming experience fairly bumpy for the franchise's devoted community.

'Friend request locked' is the latest error that has surfaced within the game, disrupting Modern Warfare 2's social features. This strange error locks players out of the friend request option, preventing them from adding new people to play with. The title's recent crossplay addition allows players from any supported platform to add each other and form squads.

Here's how players can possibly fix the recurring 'Friend request locked' in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 'friend request locked' error fix

Activision released Modern Warfare 2 as its latest campaign multiplayer title and conducted a successful series of beta tests, where the developers identified and fixed numerous in-game bugs. Random and unexpected errors occurring in online multiplayer titles have become fairly normal now, but the community expects the publishers to solve them as soon as possible.

As for the latest issue, we have tried figuring out a few workarounds that can possibly be used to fix the 'friend request locked' error in Modern Warfare 2. Although these steps have worked for some players, they might not apply to the entire player base.

Potential fixes for the 'Friend request locked' error

Players can follow the methods listed below to try and fix this particular issue that locks players out of Activision's latest multiplayer title's social features:

Perform a soft reboot and restart the game. Most of the time, the game client is unable to properly connect to the official servers, which causes the game itself to malfunction. A quick restart may likely fix any ongoing issues with the game's services and social features.

Launch the game and head over to the bell icon on the home screen. Set the filter in this notification tab to 'All' and accept the incoming friend request. While this may seem like an unusual fix, it has already worked for some players within the community.

Access the Call of Duty Companion application on a mobile device. This app will allow players to send friend requests and accept them as well.

It's important to note that the social features in Activision's latest offering can sometimes be faulty. Any one of these methods could potentially work for players to fix this issue in their games.

With no official response from Activision about this error yet, it's currently unclear when the developers will deploy a permanent fix for this particular in-game issue. Players should keep an eye on the official Twitter handles of both Call of Duty and Infinity Ward, where they may post updates about various fixes.

Presently, these are some of the best possible ways to fix the 'friend request locked' error in Modern Warfare 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and interesting weapon build guides.

