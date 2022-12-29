Modern Warfare 2 "Failed to update playlist" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

A new error has surfaced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 where players have to deal with the “Failed to update playlist” prompt. The community has had to traverse through multiple in-game issues and bugs in the past that made the title almost unplayable as it crashed and kicked gamers out of active multiplayer lobbies.

Here is the best possible fix for the new error that is currently plaguing Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 "Failed to update playlist" error fix

Activision is yet to officially address this issue. We have found some workarounds that have proven to work for a good number of Modern Warfare 2 players. You can follow the steps listed below to try and resolve this peculiar issue.

Perform a soft reboot by exiting Modern Warfare 2 and relaunching it again. This has worked for some of the players as the game client then correctly fires up all the features.

Head over to the Main folder by navigating inside Modern Warfare 2 local files and delete the DCACHE format files. Close the game client and check for updates. The missing files will be redownloaded shortly.

You can also use Steam to try and verify the integrity of the files. Similarly, Battle.net users can choose the Scan and Repair option for the game.

These methods are only a few of the possible fixes that have worked for some in the community. They might not work for all the players as the exact nature of the issue or what is causing it is unknown at the moment.

Possible reasons

The issue that is currently occurring for players in Activision's latest campaign-multiplayer title might be a direct result of one or more features of the game not functioning properly. This might be an issue that is caused by corrupt local files on the supported platforms.

The game client itself can sometimes malfunction and disconnect from the official servers. This might invalidate the user’s profile and lead to the “Failed to update playlist” error. The issue can also forcefully log a user out of their accounts and abruptly kick them out of multiplayer lobbies.

More about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest release that features both campaign and multiplayer game modes. The game introduced multiple changes to the fundamental mechanics that drastically affected its pace.

The title went through a successful set of beta phases where the developers were able to identify and rectify several in-game issues and bugs. The occurrence of such problems in a massive online multiplayer title is not surprising as there are many moving parts. Any feature can malfunction without notice and cause a disruption in the gaming experience.

Players can keep an eye out for the official Twitter pages of Call of Duty and Infinity Ward for the latest updates and bug-fix progress. Without the publishers officially addressing this issue, we cannot be sure when a permanent fix will be deployed.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more information on recent in-game issues and possible bug fixes.

