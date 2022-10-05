How to fix 'Player is in a different version of Overwatch' error in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 recently saw its global launch on October 4 at 12:00 pm PDT. Blizzard Entertainment released its popular prequel back in 2016, with the title quickly becoming a successful name in the esports scene as well. In a short period of time, it garnered large numbers of supporters and fans, who became an integral part of the Overwatch community.

Eager players logging into Overwatch 2 may encounter a peculiar error that states that the player is 'in a different version of the game.' This bizarre issue has resulted in many players being unable to play the game. Furthermore, the error has been observed on all the platforms that the game is available on.

This article will provide details about the best fixes for this error, so that you can enjoy Blizzard's latest title without any hassle.

How to fix “Player is in a different version of Overwatch” in Overwatch 2

It is not unusual or surprising that players are facing issues with a freshly released game. Overwatch 2 was built on an improved version of the previous game's engine. Fortunately, there is an easy fix for this recent error, with its details provided for all the game's platforms below.

PC

Players encountering this error on PC should follow these steps:

Players will need to first log in to Battle.net.

Navigate to the Overwatch 2 game top on the top ribbon in the application. Locate the Play button in the bottom left corner.

There will be a gear icon near the Play button. Click on the gear icon and select “Check for updates”. The client will automatically download additional files required to fire up the game and, upon completion, players will be able to get in and enjoy the new title.

Consoles

Here is how to update the game on consoles to get rid of the aforementioned error:

On the Nintendo Switch, navigate to the client screen and press the + button. Select the Software Update option. The client will then update the game and download the additional files required for the title.

On PlayStation consoles, navigate to the game client and press the Options button and select the option “Check for updates”. Any missing required files will automatically be downloaded.

On Xbox consoles, navigate to the My Games and Apps menu first. Select the Manage option and choose the Update option. This client will then download all missing files required for Overwatch 2.

Once the game completes the update process, all files will be downloaded locally on the platform. This should solve the persistent version difference error and allow fans to enjoy Blizzard’s latest title.

Bugs and errors are a common occurrence for newly released games. Fixes for such problems are usually found quickly as long as they can be solved on the user’s side. Unfortunately, server connection issues from the developers' side may take longer to resolve. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we will be covering news about Overwatch 2 regularly, including various bugs and fixes.

