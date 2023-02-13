How to fix 'robotic voice' glitch in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, after being in development for years. Avalanche Studios and WB Games have done well to adapt the world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry into the game, but it isn't without issues.

The game is set sometime in the early 1900s, long before the familiar late 20th-century world of JK Rowling's books and film franchise. Even though robots are not part of the literary or cinematic canon, your Hogwarts Legacy in-game character breaking into a robotic voice might seem off-putting.

Players can choose from different voice modules in the game, but your character sometimes starts talking like a robot due to a glitch. This article will tell you how to fix the bug if it occurs during gameplay.

You can fix the robotic voice bug in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy allows you to choose what your character looks and sounds like. You can move the slider under the Voice section in the Character design panel to determine the pitch of your voice.

However, many players have reported that doing this might make your character start to sound like a robot in-game. Since your character will use frequent dialogs, this glitch can be distracting after a while.

Two simple fixes for it are hard resetting the game and starting all over, but if the error occurs after you have made some progress, this is not the best idea. You can also completely turn off the dialog audio, making your gameplay experience less immersive.

Steps to fix the robotic voice bug in Hogwarts Legacy

The glitch has been occurring for numerous players, thus, the developers are expected to fix it soon with a patch. In the mwanehile, you can follow these steps to get around the glitch that is causing your character to sound like a robot:

Step 1: Go to the Settings menu in the game.

in the game. Step 2: Select the Audio tab in this menu.

in this menu. Step 3: Under the Audio tab, click on the pitch slider option and pull it back to the middle of the line. This should reset the pitch of your character's voice to the default setting.

This will remove your additional voice preferences and reset the voice settings to one of the two default versions. These two options have been reported to keep the game free from the bug.

For the time being, follow these steps to avoid audio-related distractions while playing Hogwarts Legacy. The developers will hopefully take note of the glitch and fix it as soon as possible.

If you continue to experience this bug even after following these steps, you can report it to the developers by heading to the WB Games official website and creating a free account.

Poll : 0 votes