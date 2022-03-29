How to fix Tiny Tina's Wonderlands "multiplayer not working" error

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be able to embark on a glorious adventure with their party while they play Bunkers and Badasses in an attempt to stop the Evil Dragon Lord.

The game is more fun with friends, so players will want to play online multplayer. Unfortunately, however, there have been disruptions when trying to play co-op. Here is how players can fix these errors.

How players can fix the multiplayer not working issue in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Some of the issues players are having when trying to play with their friends are that they are not able to invite them or be invited to the game. Some of the other errors are players getting messages showing that they are not connected to the server.

Here are a few different fixes that players can try to implement and hopefully get back into multiplayer and have some fun with their friends.

How multiplayer works in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players who want to play multiplayer with their friends in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will have to make due with using the SHiFT network. Unfortunately, this is where a lot of players are having their issues. Often players receive a "not connected to network" or "unable to connect" at random times during their play sessions. This is caused by internal errors at SHiFT, and not directly caused by players.

SHiFT Status @SHiFTstatus



We are aware that multiplayer sessions are seeing degraded performance and that players are being disconnected from online sessions. We are working to mitigate the issue to restore online multiplayer functionality. We have had periods of some improvement with the connection issues that we're seeing with online play, but are seeing another round of this degraded performance and player disconnections. We're working on mitigating this issue and restoring online functionality.

What players can do in the meantime

Of course, it is frustrating that this issue is not in players' direct control. However, the issues have been recognized by the company and are actively being worked on. So, until the network is stabilized, players will not be 100% in the clear for connections.

However, there are some things they can do in the meantime that can help them to get connected if they are experiencing issues with their multiplayer connections in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

Players should check to see if their devices are connected to the internet.

If the devices are connected, players should try restarting the device to see if that fixes the issue.

If restarting the device does not help, players can try hard-wiring their devices into the routers with an ethernet cable.

If being hard-wired into the router does not work, players can try resetting their routers by turning them on and off again.

If all this does not work, players may want to call their internet service provider to see if there is an issue at their end.

The problem is being worked on right now

The issue is being worked on currently and players should hopefully see a resolution soon (Image via Gearbox Software)

The good news is that as of this moment, the company is aware and is working towards a solution to make the game accessible for all players. Unfortunately, at launch there are always issues that need to be worked out.

Still, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a fantastic game, and some players may just need to play a bit more single-player until the multiplayer connection issues are fully ironed out.

