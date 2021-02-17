How to fix Valheim incompatible version error after the update

Valheim allows up to 10 players to join a locally hosted server to play together. However, players often find themselves running into an incompatible version error.

Valheim's incompatible version error is caused by a mismatch between the game file versions on the player's end and the remote server's end. The best way to overcome this issue at the earliest is by updating the player's game files to the remote server's game version.

Players can update their game files by running the auto-update feature on Steam. If a player does not have automatic updates enabled, they can do so by following a few simple steps:

Right-click on Valheim in the player's Steam library

Click on "Properties" from the drop-down menu.

Click on the "Updates" tab and download any pending updates

This will allow the player to update their game files to the latest version of Valheim.

Valheim incompatible version error

Advertisement

Once the player has successfully updated their game files, they will need to ensure that the remote server is also updated to the latest version. Normally, Steam suggests the player update the Valheim servers every time they update the game.

Did you fix it? I have the same issue. Restarting the server doesn't resolve it. — Jahmai Lay (@jahmailay) February 17, 2021

Using G-Portal. Ours resolved itself after a Restart / Backup / Repair / Wait for 10 minutes. — Jahmai Lay (@jahmailay) February 17, 2021

However, at times, a player might need to force install these updates on Valheim servers to overcome the incompatible version error. In such cases, players will be required to perform a force-installation of the Valheim server's update. Players can do the same by following this series of steps:

Advertisement

Before getting started with the process, players are advised to back up all the data present in Valheim's installation directory.

To begin the process, players will need to download and install SteamCMD. Players can download the necessary files here.

After SteamCMD has been successfully installed, the player needs to create a new file in Valheim's installation directory and name it "Update.bat"

Players will need to type "[SteamCMD directory] + login anonymous + force_install_dir [Valheim installation directory] + app_update 896660 validate + exit" in the "Update.bat" file and save it.

Players will now have to run the "Update.bat" file to update Valheim servers to the latest version.

Following this series of steps should help players overcome the incompatible version error in Valheim.