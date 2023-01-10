How to fix World of Warcraft: Dragonflight FPS drops following Nvidia update 528.02

An Nvidia driver update (528.02) was recently released causing some problems for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players. It is currently sinking a significant portion of the FPS (Frames Per Second) to single-digit numbers instead of the usual 60+.

Before you reinstall World of Warcraft: Dragonflight or rollback all of your drivers, or take further drastic action, we have some very easy steps you can go through to fix this issue.

However, this will only fix the problems caused by the 528.02 Nvidia patch in WoW. If you’re having framerate issues with AMD hardware or other issues, this is unlikely to help.

How to easily fix your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight FPS problems

Many players in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight went from having excellent experiences to suddenly having framerate drops out of nowhere, at least, on Nvidia 528.02. They get less than 10 FPS, no matter where they're in the game. While it’s not clear what the cause is, the fix is incredibly simple.

Both of these solutions are easy, but here's the first option (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

How to fix your FPS drops in World of Warcraft

Hit Escape, then go to Options

Click on the Graphics tab

Check if “Max Foreground FPS Toggle” is disabled. If not, disable it.

This is the first and easiest solution to fixing this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight problem. If you are having a hard time finding this, you can also click the search bar at the top of the menu, and type "multisample." This will pull up exactly what you need.

Not everyone is facing the FPS drop, but it has happened to enough players that a solution had to be researched. If that didn’t solve your problem, there’s one other thing to try.

Alternate fix

Open your Options again by hitting the Escape key

Enter the Graphics tab

Deselect Multi-Sample Alpha Test, if it’s enabled

However, this fix will only aid you if the Anti-Aliasing system you use is Multisample Techniques. If you’re using Image-Based Techniques, this arrow will be grayed out.

Thankfully, this was a nice, easy fix for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It’s unlikely to be anything more serious than this. Every user who commented about this problem on Reddit confirmed it was one of these two things, so it’s unlikely that there is anything more.

It does not appear that this update caused problems with other games, and this change was easy enough to correct in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It’s a great time for WoW, though, with major updates on the way. Fans shouldn’t have to wait long for the Trading Post, for example, which should drop in late January or early February.

The release date for the next patch has not been confirmed, but the Trading Post has been on PTS for several weeks. If you recently hopped into Blizzard's hit MMO and suddenly found yourself unable to enjoy the game as normal, this should help fix your problem.

