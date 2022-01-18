How to free the dragons in God of War

Through his journey with Atreus, Kratos will fight several monsters and gods in God of War. Other than the first dragon he encounters, Kratos needs to free the dragons of the game rather than defeat them.

There are three dragons that Kratos and his son Atreus can free to earn rewards. While finding them will be different, freeing all three requires a similar task to be completed.

Each dragon is tethered to a statue with runes engraved into it. Kratos will need to search the surrounding area to find these runes and destroy them. Once that happens, the respective dragon will be freed.

How to free Fafnir in God of War

Fafnir the dragon in God of War (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Fafnir is a dragon found on the northeast side of the Lake of Nine. This is behind the Alfheim Tower after the water has lowered. Go to the dock near the tower and enter through the large set of doors atop the cliff.

The first rune to destroy is to the left of the rune table under Fafnir's right foot. The second is at the end of the left main path and the final rune is on the upper level. Climb the cliff to the right, defeat the Traveler, and destroy the rune.

Go back to the rune tablet and get ready to fight. Vikens and a Revanant will spawn in. Defeat them and you will be able to destroy the tether in order to free Fafnir the dragon.

How to free Otr in God of War

Otr the dragon in God of War (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Otr can be found to the east of the Lake of Nine in Veithurgard. Head to the dock and take the central path to find Otr the dragon on a cliff. Take a hard left at the top to go after the first rune.

Stay on the left and the rune will come into sight at the edge of the cliff. For the second, approach Otr and move to the right where players will find it a short distance up the path.

For the third, Kratos needs to go left toward the stones. Hit the explosive pot to clear the rocks and input the runes to unlock the door. Enter and stick to the right on the way to a plateau that holds the last rune. Go back to Otr, interact with the tether, and free it.

How to free Reginn in God of War

Reginn the dragon in God of War (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Reginn is the final dragon to be freed by the player. It is in Konunsgard and can only be reached after finishing Brok and Sindri's Favors. Travel far into the region, past the doors, and Kratos will notice Reginn.

The first rune to destroy is out in the open, sitting in front of the dragon. The second is located in a cave off to the right of Reginn. The third requires Kratos to use the World Tree Sap to throw a crystal behind a caged rune bell on the left.

After ordering Atreus to shoot the sap, players must then throw the Leviathan Axe at the bell on the upper left to unlock the door. Lower the bridge and follow the path to find and destroy the last rune. Head on back to free the last dragon.

