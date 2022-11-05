How to generate and use Genshin Impact Teapot realm Replica ID

Replication is a new feature that was added with the Genshin Impact 3.2 update, allowing Travelers to share and reproduce copies of their realm layout using Replica IDs. This is a useful feature for fans of Serenitea Pot who are in need of a beautiful design, but lack the time to create one.

Replication can only be used inside the Serenitea Pot realm and is a fairly simple concept to understand. For those who are unsure of how the function operates or may not even be aware that it has been launched, this article will make the entire process easier.

Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot: How to generate and use Teapot Replica ID

First off, Genshin Impact players need to enter their Serenitea Pot. They can either enter it through the map (at the bottom of the list) or in their inventory under the Gadget tab.

Tap on the teapot icon to open the replicate feature (Image via HoYoverse)

After reaching the inside of their Serenitea Pot, look at the top right corner of the screen and click on the teapot icon, marked with a red arrow in the image above. Travelers will then enter the Adeptal Mirror page.

Choose the Replica tab under the Adeptal Mirror (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be two options here: Adeptal Mirror and Replica. Select the Replica mode to open the interface shown above. For players who open the page for the first time, they will receive a disclaimer from HoYoverse, which instructs them to abide by its Terms of Service.

Basically, Travelers have to make these reproductions as acceptable as they can and avoid creating anything that would offend certain groups of people. Players can also report other users if they break any of those specified rules, and HoYoverse reserves the right to suspend or prohibit users who behave inappropriately, according to this disclaimer.

Tap on the Generate Replica (Image via HoYoverse)

Press the green '+' button beside 'Empty Replica' on the Replica page to enter the Generate Replica mode. Players will be brought to each space of the Serenitea Pot, and if they see a layout they like, they can replicate it by selecting Generate Replica.

The Replica ID can be seen under the name (Image via Hoyoverse)

Genshin Impact players will then get to see the name of the place they have just replicated as well as its ID (right below the name) on the Replica page. From here, they have a few different choices:

Copy the Replica ID

Preview the replicated layout

Delete Replica

Disable Replica Sharing

How to use Replica ID in Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot

Paste the Replica ID into the search field (Image via HoYoverse)

On the same Replica page as before, Travelers can use the Replica ID button located in the bottom right corner. Genshin Impact players should click on it to view a picture resembling the one up top. To find the realm and copy it, they only need to paste the Replica ID into the search field.

It should be noted that Replica IDs are limited to that region's server. For example, players from the Asian server can only share Replica IDs with other users from the same server, and their IDs cannot be used in America or any other region's servers.

The Replication function from the Serenitea Pot is a highly awaited feature for Travelers who love to have beautiful designs from other talented Travelers, but have little time to do it themselves.

