How to get 150 Footballs and 100 Golden Boots in Clash of Clans for free?

Supercell has recently provided a free voucher link to claim 150 Footballs and 100 Golden Boots in Clash of Clans Clash. These rewards are an essential part of the Clash with Haaland event, where Footballs act as the currency for advancing in the Event Tracker, unlocking Training Potions, Ores, and other prizes. On the other hand, Golden Boots serve as event medals that can be traded for a range of in-game items, including the newest Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King, available at the Trader's shop within the village.

This article highlights all the steps needed to get 150 Footballs and 100 Golden Boots in Clash of Clans for free.

Method to claim 150 Footballs and 100 Golden Boots in Clash of Clans

Here are all the steps you will need to get these event-themed resources:

Access the redemption page by clicking on this link. On the opened webpage, click on the Claim Reward button to proceed. You will be redirected to the Clash of Clans app and a prompt will appear on the Home screen. Click on the Claim button in this prompt to complete the process.

It's important to note that these rewards are often time-limited. Thus, you should claim them urgently.

Troubleshooting steps

Reward redemption page (Image via Supercell)

If you are unable to access 150 Footballs and 100 Golden Boots in Clash of Clans after following the above-mentioned steps, you need to opt for a few troubleshooting tips. They are given below:

Use Google Chrome: Google Chrome is the most widely used browser in the world. It provides the latest features and is a reliable source for accessing the internet. Using this browser allows players to seamlessly claim the reward without worrying about the added firewalls within the system.

Google Chrome is the most widely used browser in the world. It provides the latest features and is a reliable source for accessing the internet. Using this browser allows players to seamlessly claim the reward without worrying about the added firewalls within the system. Change your internet connection: If you are using an unknown wifi then it may hinder your offer redemption process due to the added layer of security in the Wifi. To bypass this security, players need to opt for a trusted source of internet that does not have such problems.

If you are using an unknown wifi then it may hinder your offer redemption process due to the added layer of security in the Wifi. To bypass this security, players need to opt for a trusted source of internet that does not have such problems. Restart your phone: There are situations in which a simple bug causes a major fault in any digital process. Restarting your phone will remove these bugs and you will be able to get 150 Footballs and 100 Golden Boots in Clash of Clans without spending any money.

There are situations in which a simple bug causes a major fault in any digital process. Restarting your phone will remove these bugs and you will be able to get 150 Footballs and 100 Golden Boots in Clash of Clans without spending any money. Use a different device: Some mobile companies have strict security policies and these restrictions hinder the voucher links from functioning properly. Installing Clash of Clans on another device and retrying the steps might help you to claim the esteemed rewards.

