How to get the 30-30 Marksman Rifle in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile offers the same gameplay thrills as the PC and console iterations of Respawn's iconic battle royale. While not everything has made it across the gap, a few items have to be unlocked through gameplay.

The 30-30 Repeater was introduced in Season 8 of Apex Legends, and it is an interesting mid-range option. The marksman rifle uses Heavy Ammo and deals a great deal of damage. This weapon has found its way to the mobile version of the game as well.

How to unlock the 30-30 Marksman Rifle in Apex Legends Mobile

The 30-30 Marksman is one of many weapons available in Apex Legends Mobile. Players who have never picked up the game will be excited to discover that the weapon can be found or bought in any match through the following methods:

Players will have to dig through the many chests and search the countless buildings that dot the skyline. The 30-30 can be found lying around almost anywhere.

The 30-30 can be found in traditional chests.

Players having trouble finding the weapon can simply buy it from a Crafting Station. The weapon costs 350 Apex Coins and can be purchased to use in any match.

Using the 30-30 Marksman in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile features a slightly different meta from the more traditional versions of the game. This ensures that different weapons will be seen as the most popular and beloved in the new iteration of the battle royale.

The 30-30 Marksman is identical to the Repeater found in the PC and console versions of the game. The stats are as follows:

Weapon Type: Marksman weapon

Marksman weapon Firing Mode: Single

Single Ammo Type: Heavy

Heavy Magazine Size: 10 / 16 (max)

10 / 16 (max) Head Damage: 74 / 100 (charged)

74 / 100 (charged) Body Damage: 42 / 57 (charged)

42 / 57 (charged) Leg Damage: 36 / 48 (charged)

The most interesting and powerful aspect of the 30-30 is the charging mechanic. By holding down the sight, the player can increase the damage dramatically with a few seconds of focus. This makes the weapon far more powerful in a variety of situations and transforms a slow and unwieldy tool into a useful dealer of death.

With limited recoil, this weapon is best used at a medium distance. The Shatter Caps upgrade can turn the weapon into a shotgun, making it much better at close range. The advanced sights can make it much stronger at long range.

The 30-30 Marksman is a useful and powerful weapon in Apex Legends Mobile. Players can simply acquire this weapon throughout the gaming world and use it to boost their scores significantly.

