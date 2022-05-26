How to get 40 primogems for free in Genshin Impact Yelan web event

The new 'To Ensnare a Prey' web event in Genshin Impact is out for players to enjoy a mini-game and earn free Primogems. Players can help Yelan solve the case in this mini-game. However, players will have to download some files before they can do so.

A maximum of 40 Primogems can be obtained by participating in the new web event. The new web event 'To Ensnare a Prey' will be available for a week for players to participate in. Here is a quick rundown of the event:

Receive case file

Share link to gain more clues

Review all suspect's conversation

Identify the actual suspect

This article will cover everything that players need to know about the latest web event to obtain free Primogems.

Guide to Genshin Impact's new 'To Ensnare a Prey' web event

HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact, have launched a new web event called 'To Ensnare a Prey' on May 26, 2022. In this mini-game, Travelers will help Yelan solve cases and find the right suspects. By doing so, players can receive rewards.

The new web event will be available from May 26 to May 31, 2022. Players can complete all the challenges in a single day to collect all the rewards. Completing all the challenges will reward players with 40 Primogems and other rewards. Travelers can visit Genshin Impact's main website or click on the link provided in the tweet above to participate in the new web event.

Click on this icon to reveal more information about the case (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to use the correct HoYolab or miHoYo account to login and choose the correct server before starting the web event. The event will start with a bunch of dialogues that can be skipped. Players can click on the Case Files icon in the bottom left corner to view more details about the case.

Players can also share the files to receive more clues about the suspect that Yelan is looking for. Based on the clues, Yelan will talk to all potential suspects over the next three days. All the conversation records can be reviewed by clicking on the Conversation Records icon in the top left corner.

Click on this icon to review all the conversation of the suspects (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to go to Conversation Records and go through all conversations with potential suspects to figure out who the real culprit is with the help of clues. If Travelers get the wrong suspect, they can try again as the web event will allow multiple tries until the actual suspect is caught.

The following rewards will be sent to the player's account via in-game mailbox:

Primogems x 40

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 3

Mora x 20000

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 2

Players can also share the event to obtain the official artwork used for the web event. This new web event is a rather small mini-game that can be completed within 5 minutes. Players should not skip this web event and should grab every opportunity they get to grab free Primogems in the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete