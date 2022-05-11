How to get 400 Primogems for free in Genshin Impact this week

Good news for Genshin Impact players: They will get 400 Primogems for free this week. Not only that, but they will also receive the same rewards for every week thereafter until Genshin Impact 2.7 launches. These generous rewards act as compensation due to the delay of Version 2.7.

According to miHoYo, the only requirements are:

"Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2022/05/11 4:00. Compensation must be claimed before the end of Version 2.6."

Most Travelers should be above Adventure Rank 5, so it's not much of a requirement. These rewards will be delivered at the same time every week (4:00 Server Time on Wednesday).

Travelers will get 400 Primogems every week until Genshin Impact 2.7 comes out

The total rewards for this compensation are:

"A compensation of Primogem x400, Fragile Resin x1, Hero's Wit x7, Mystic Enhancement Ore x16, and Mora x 120,000 will be issued every week. If the period between the 2.7 Version update and the previous weekly compensation for delayed update is less than a week, the final weekly compensation will be adjusted accordingly."

There is no confirmed release date for Genshin Impact 2.7. Hence, one could be waiting anywhere between one week and well over a month. This delay is related to what's going on in Shanghai, so this delay is unlike anything else the game has experienced thus far.

The new Version Update was originally expected to arrive on May 11, 2022. Hence, it makes sense why this date was chosen for the beginning of the compensation. 400 Primogems and other goodies each week should be appreciated by some parts of the community.

Claiming these Primogems

How to access the in-game mail (Image via miHoYo)

Anybody above Adventure Rank 5 should know how to access their in-game mail. This feature is where players will get the 400 Primogems and other freebies every week. Keep in mind that all of these compensation mails will expire in 30 days, so don't forget to claim the rewards in them.

Do note that there is no confirmed release date for Genshin Impact 2.7. Similarly, there are no confirmed banners or other details for that update. There is also no known date for the 2.7 Special Program.

Genshin Impact 2.7 info

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events. (Questionable)2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

An unconfirmed leak states that the 2.7 update has been delayed for three weeks. If it was initially supposed to come out on May 11, 2022, that means the leaked date would be June 1, 2022. Remember that this has the (Questionable) tag in the tweet.

There is no telling how real-life events will influence this date further.

