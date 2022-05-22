How to get Activated Copper in No Man's Sky

Activated Copper is a valuable resource found in worlds with specified conditions in No Man's Sky.

Compared to regular Copper, Activated Copper is activated because of the environment of the planet it is found on. This activation makes it much more valuable than its normal counterpart.

It isn't the easiest resource to come by in No Man's Sky, however. Players will need to know exactly where to look and what kind of conditions will host Activated Copper in the universe.

How to find Activated Copper in No Man's Sky

Planets in yellow star systems may have Activated Copper (Image via Hello Games)

There are multiple planets that can host Activated Copper and they will more than likely be found in the same areas. This is due to the specific conditions required for it to be on that planet.

Only worlds that orbit a yellow star will have Activated Copper. The material cannot be found in any other world in No Man's Sky. This makes it easier to pinpoint where to go to gather some.

In addition to the planets it can be found on, Starship Outfitting Terminals may hold some of the resources. Players can go to them and salvage many different items, with a chance of there being some Activated Copper.

Once on a planet that is orbiting a yellow sun, a scan can be done to see if the world in fact holds any of the valuable material. Here is how to search for it in the right conditions:

Land on the planet

Pull out the Analysis Visor

Scan the area to look for resource deposits

If a resource deposit for Activated Copper is found, head to that area

Move to a different location on the planet or a different planet entirely if no Activated Copper deposits are picked up with the Analysis Visor

Reach the deposit and begin harvesting Activated Copper

Obtaining the Activated Copper in No Man's Sky isn't hard once a deposit is found. The hard part is locating the planets orbiting a yellow sun in the vast space of the universe the game provides.

What to use Activated Copper for

Chromatic Metal can be made with Activated Copper (Image via Hello Games)

After finding a decent amount of Activated Copper, players can put it to use. It isn't a material for crafting any other items, but it can be refined to create additional resources.

Here is every refinery recipe and additional use that Activated Copper is a part of:

Chromatic Metal : Refining one Activated Copper will create one Chromatic Metal

: Refining one Activated Copper will create one Chromatic Metal Chromatic Metal : Refining one Activated Copper along with one Pure Ferrite will create two Chromatic Metal

: Refining one Activated Copper along with one Pure Ferrite will create two Chromatic Metal Magnetized Ferrite : Refining one Activated Copper and one Ferrite Dust will create two Magnetized Ferrite

: Refining one Activated Copper and one Ferrite Dust will create two Magnetized Ferrite Corroded Tanks: Activated Copper can be used to repair Corroded Tanks

If these don't seem like important uses for a certain player, know that Activated Copper is much more valuable than regular Copper, coming in at a 245.0 blueprint value compared to a 121.0 blueprint value.

