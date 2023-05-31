The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom features a wide range of weaponry for Link to collect and customize. Using the Fuse ability, Link can craft new weapons by combining conventional and unconventional parts to create enhanced versions of a base item. One of the several items players will obtain throughout their journey in Hyrule is the Ancient Blades - a rather rare item that can be fused with great effect on a melee weapon or an arrow.

Read on to learn more about how to find and use these blades.

Note: Minor in-game spoilers for The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ancient Blades may be acquired by the use of Amiibo or by directly purchasing them from a Construct in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Ancient Blades are an incredibly powerful item in Tears of The Kingdom, but with a catch - they are extremely fragile and break upon use. Despite its +50 Fuse attack power, the Ancient Blades consistently break when attached to a weapon or arrow, making them handy only as one-time weapons. Fused weapons created with this attachment will one-shot most foes and deal significant amounts of damage to endgame bosses, making them a rather lucrative find.

There are two major ways to obtain Ancient Blades in-game:

1) Amiibo Rewards

The Archer Link Amiibo figure (Image via Nintendo)

The easiest way to obtain Ancient Blades in Tears of The Kingdom is by scanning Amiibos. In particular, the Archer Link Amiibo figurine from the prior Breath of The Wild game must be used to obtain this in-game item. Scanning the Archer Link Amiibo will reward players with random food items and the Ancient Blades.

The Amiibo can be scanned once daily, so do this periodically for maximum efficiency.

2) Purchasing the item from a particular NPC

Purchasing Ancient Blades from the Construct (Image via Nintendo)

The alternative method for players lacking the requisite Amiibo is to purchase Ancient Blades directly from a particular NPC located within the Spirit Temple. Progressing through the main story quest, “Guidance from Ages Past,” will unlock this particular temple. Complete the quest to unlock the Spirit Temple and enter it to find two Constructs within it. One of the Constructs will offer to sell you Ancient Blades for 50 Zonaite a piece.

As such, players must farm the requisite amount of Zonaite before attempting to purchase this item. Zonaite is located within Chasms and the Sky Islands scattered across the map of Hyrule.

Players can also find Ancient Blades locked within various treasure chests in Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom was released worldwide on May 12, 2023, as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. This action-adventure open-world RPG is a sequel to 2017’s equally excellent Breath of The Wild.

