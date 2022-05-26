How to get art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Art was introduced in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the April 2020 update, where players would have to collect the same to get access to certain benefits in the game. The inclusion of this feature brought forward a very exciting aspect of New Horizons, and players were absolutely delighted by the prospect of being able to collect art and do a bunch of different things with them in the game.

However, there are a few things players must do to gain access to art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Here is how players can get art in Nintendo's fifth title in the life-simulation series.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can collect art in the game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players like to collect art in the game for two main reasons: they can donate the art pieces to Blathers at the Museum to expand the same, or they can put the art pieces on display all over their island.

However, to make use of the art pieces, players must first get their hands on them, which they can do once Redd visits them on their island.

Redd is an NPC fox villager in New Horizons who shows up on players' islands in his boat once every week. Players can find out about Redd's arrival either through Isabelle's announcement or by simply running into the fox on their islands. Players will usually see his boat somewhere along the north side of their islands.

Redd visits players' islands bearing unique furniture items that they cannot find at Nook's Cranny, and he also brings a bunch of different art pieces that players can buy from him.

Redd names exorbitant prices for his goods, but players can buy them if they think that the products are worth the price. That said, Redd is also infamous for selling fake art pieces to players, so they must make sure to conduct a thorough check of the painting before buying it from Redd.

The paintings Redd sells on his boat are usually replicas of real-life paintings, and players must note that the paintings are exact replicas of the famous original paintings. Therefore, any kind of discrepancy in a painting is indicative of Redd's product being fake.

Players will definitely want to avoid buying fake art from Redd since they will not be able to donate the art piece to the Museum. Furthermore, players will not even be able to sell it at Nook's Cranny, rendering their purchase a complete loss. They will only be able to put the piece they bought up for display on their island or dump it in the trash.

Avoiding buying fake art from Redd does not make players completely safe from fake art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is because villagers are often known to gift paintings to players in the game. Now, while most of the time these paintings will be real, sometimes they may turn out to be fake paintings, in which case players will have to dispose of the fake paintings.

Buying art in Animal Crossing is quite a popular interest among players of the title who are interested in expanding their Museum or enhancing the beauty of their island using these art pieces.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh