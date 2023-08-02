How to get Atom Splitter Secret Sword in Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 presents players with an extensive selection of potent weapons and Archetypes, including a diverse range of powerful melee weapons. Among these is the Atom Splitter Sword, a formidable weapon fueled by nuclear energy. This grants it immense destructive capabilities and an extended attack range for certain moves. While the game offers a plethora of firearms, finding ways to defeat foes without expending ammunition brings a unique and enjoyable gameplay experience.

Remnant 2 features powerful demons, each possessing distinct abilities that add complexity to the battles. In such challenging scenarios, wielding the Atom Splitter Sword proves invaluable, allowing you to effortlessly conquer these foes.

So, if you enjoy the thrill of taking down hordes of demons and prefer a dynamic blend of gun and sword combat, acquiring the Atom Splitter Sword is a must. This article provides details on acquiring the Atom Splitter Secret Sword in Remnant 2.

What are the steps to obtain the Atom Splitter Secret Sword in Remnant 2?

A section with a broken platform (Image via Gearbox Software)

Prior to embarking on the quest to obtain the Atom Splitter Secret Sword, remember that it may be found in any of the Dungeons of Nerud. Moreover, to acquire this powerful weapon during your playthrough, your Dungeon must contain a section with a broken platform.

You can refer to the image above to locate this specific area within the Dungeon. Once you successfully find this area, you can obtain the Atom Splitter.

To obtain the Atom Splitter Sword in Remnant 2, follow these steps:

You'll encounter three giant machinery claws (Image via Gearbox Software)

Begin an Adventure mode in the Nerud World.

After selecting the Nerud World, pick one of the following dungeons: The Hatchery, The Putrid Domain, The Dark Conduit, Void Vessel Facility, or Vault of the Formless.

Once you have chosen a dungeon, navigate to the location indicated in the image.

Upon arrival, you'll encounter three giant machinery claws.

These claws will offer a platform, quickly jump onto it.

The platform will lift you to the area where the fence is broken. Jump onto it.

Keep moving forward until you encounter a space on the floor. Descend into it.

Continue ahead, and you will acquire the Atom Splitter Sword successfully.

Numerous YouTubers have proposed various Dungeons in the Nerud World, emphasizing that the outcome depends entirely on your playthrough. Some even recommend restarting the game until you come across a broken fence area in the Dungeon that grants access to the Atom Splitter.

Arekkz Gaming, one of these Youtubers, claims to have discovered the weapon in the Void Vessel Facility during their playthrough in Nerud's Second Open World. It's important to note that locating the weapon in the First Open World playthrough is not assured, per their insights. Hence, rerolling the adventure mode and exploring the dungeons would be a viable choice.

Additionally, you can undertake quests that will lead you to discover other concealed weapons in Remnant 2. These quests might be somewhat complex, as their spawning is random. Once you successfully acquire the weapons, all your efforts will be worthwhile.