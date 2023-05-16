How to get the Barbarian armor set in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the much-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild and was released worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. The game delivers as much, if not more, as its predecessor. The open world looks beautiful and is fun to explore, while the gameplay itself offers challenges to keep players engaged.

However, as you progress through the game, the enemies become harder to beat. This is where weapon and armor upgrades come in. Some armor sets, like the Barbarian armor set, provide a significant boost to your offensive prowess. This guide explains how you can acquire the different components of the Barbarian armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Locations of Barbarian armor set components in The

Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Like other armor sets in the game, there are three parts to completing the entirety of the Barbarian armor set. These are:

Barbarian Leg Wraps

Barbarian Armor

Barbarian Helm

Location of the Barbarian Leg Wraps in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Barbarian leg piece location (Image via Nintendo)

The leg-piece of this armor set can be found inside the Walnot Mountain Cave at the coordinates (3931, -2068, 0129). The easiest way to get here is through Hateno village while heading east past the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab. You will know when you are at the cave's entrance as you will see a small lake beside it.

This cave is filled with powerful monsters, but you can outrun them and head for the reward or stand your ground (you can always return later).

The first half is relatively monster-free. If at all the Keese bother you, attack them with a melee weapon. In the second section, climb through a hole to encounter Boloblins. Sprint your way past them.

In the last section, before you reach the room with the chest containing the Barbarian Leg Wraps, you might have to fight an Ice Like. If you are stealthy enough, you might be able to avoid it.

Once in the final chamber, you will find the chest frozen in a mass of ice. Use some fire fruits to melt it and grab your reward. This will increase your defensive stats by three and your offenses by one.

Location of the Barbarian Armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Barbarian chest piece location (Image via Nintendo)

The coordinates for this set are (0484, 0729, 0041). You can find this inside the Crenel Hills Cave, located to the northeast of Lookout Landing. Upon arrival, you will notice light blue Luminous Stone ores lining the path into the cave (feel free to break these and collect some of this precious element while you are here).

There will be a Stone Talus in the middle of the cave, which you can choose to fight (or not, depending on the state of your equipment). To get to the armor, keep close to the left side of the wall until you reach the other side of the cave, where there will be an opening leading to a path above you.

Go through this opening to find the Barbarian Armor. This will increase your defensive stats by three and offenses by one in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Location of the Barbarian Helm in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Barbarian head piece location (Image via Nintendo)

The final piece of the Barbarian armor set is located inside the Robred Dropoff Cave. The exact coordinates for the place are (2487, -1467, 0013). To get here, walk southeast from Karariko Village. There will be several stone statues in front of the cave entrance.

To navigate this cave in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, head in the direction where most of the statues are looking. You should also have a weapon fused with rocks or explosives handy, as you will run into multiple walls that must be broken.

In the first room, you will see three paths, but head towards the stone wall that the statues in the room are facing. In the second room, you will encounter some Bokoblins. Destroy the rocks in the middle of the room to create a gap for you to slide through.

Keep moving ahead until you encounter a group of three statues. Stand in front of the one with three statues and use Link's Ascend ability to reach the chest room. The helm will once again boost your defensive stats by three and offenses by one in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Following this guide, you can easily get the Barbarian Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can also find guides to other armor sets in the game, such as the Froggy armor set or the Miner's Armor set.

Poll : 0 votes