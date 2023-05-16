How to complete Kiuyoyou Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Kiuyoyou Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom might seem complex initially, but the fire and ice puzzles are not so bad. All that's required is precision and ensuring your ice doesn’t completely disintegrate. Located in Lindor’s Brow, this shrine is built around the use of the Ultrahand ability and the Paraglider. If you don't have the Paraglider, return to this shrine, as it is necessary.

In addition to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom's Light of Blessing, the Kiuyoyou Shrine rewards players with a Zonaite Spear if they go out of their way to find it. Here’s what you need to know about completing this Shrine as you work through Link’s latest adventure in Hyrule.

How to easily complete Kiuyoyou Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

While exploring Rowan Plain in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you should be able to see the Kuyoyou Shrine. One of the easiest ways to get to it is via Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Head northeast to the coordinates [-1106, 2090, 01404]. Once you arrive and have a Paraglider, enter the shrine to solve the puzzle.

Like all shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there is a puzzle to solve. While there are various ways to complete most of them, this guide offers the best way to deal with Kiuyoyou Shrine.

You will see powerful jets of flame and a massive block of ice in this room. If you look at the door, you will notice a gap and a pressure plate, but the ice block is too big. This is when you use the power of Ultrahand.

Briefly dip the ice block in the fire, then move it onto the plate so that you can get through the door. If you leave it for too long, it disappears, although another one will spawn shortly after. Now, take your paraglider and glide up the drafts to get to the next area of Kiuyoyou Shrine.

On this platform, you will encounter a stone slab and a block of ice that constantly drops into a fire. Using Ultrahand, move the slab so that it completely hides the fire - flush against the wall. If the ice you have left is small, drop it into the pit for a fresh one to appear.

Take the ice cube and, using Ultrahand, slide it down the spikes, and wait for another one to spawn. The second ice cube will be placed in front of the ramp but don’t slide it down yet. Move the panel hiding the fire, attach it to the top of the ice cube, and then use Ultrahand to slide it down the ramp.

Fly back across on the air currents, and look up at the ledge that is just out of reach. The first ice cube can be moved near this to get the Zonaite Spear.

Take the ice cube attached to the platform and bring it back into the first room of the Kiuyoyou Shrine. Move it onto the platform with the flames, and ensure it covers the fire. This will push down the hidden pressure plate and allow you to collect your reward.

Grab your Light of Blessing, and with that, you’ve completed another of the puzzle-filled shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can also find our review of Link's latest adventure title here.

Poll : 0 votes