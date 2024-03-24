Grievous Horns in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily one of the best magick staffs in the game. Fortunately, you can get your hands on it pretty early on. You will come across this staff on two different missions: The Monster Culling quest, given by Captain Brant, and Vocation Frustration, given by Klaus. You can even unlock the Sorcerer Vocation with the Grievous Horns.

If you're struggling to find it, you've come to the right place. This article will show how to get the Grievous Horns in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to get Grievous Horns in Dragon's Dogma 2

Grievous Horns can be found in Trevo Mine (Image via Capcom)

You can follow either quests, Vocation Frustration, or Monster Culling, and go to the Trevo Mine, located Northwest of Vernworth. You might have to defeat the Cyclops in Dragon's Dogma 2 on your way to the mine, so be prepared. Once you've arrived at Trevo Mine, you will be welcomed inside by a mob of Goblins.

You should only approach the Goblins together with your pawns; if not, they can rush you all at once and kill you immediately. Once you've defeated them, you can explore the surroundings to get your hands on some valuable ore. From here, take the tunnel to the left to go deeper into the cave.

Once you reach the end of the tunnel, you'll be able to find Ranger's Greaves and Grievous Horns in Dragon's Dogma 2. With this in hand, you are now equipped with the best early-game magick staff in DD2. You can also unlock the Sorcerer Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 now.

The ever-elusive Grievous Horns in Dragon's Dogma 2. (Image via Capcom)

Now that you have a solid magick staff along with the Sorcerer Vocation, you should consider getting some good weapon skills. Listed below are the best weapon skills for you to unlock:

Salamander

Thundermine

Hagol

Meteoron

Salamander, as the name suggests, sends out a slithering snake that sets fire to everything in its path. Thundermine is an excellent weapon skill that doesn't require manual activation every time; you can simply cast it and leave it to land a few attacks on your enemies.

Hagol will send out an ice attack, ripping through the ranks of your enemies. Lastly, Meteoron is excellent for dealing with massive amounts of damage. However, be careful while casting it since the windup is a bit long and leaves you exposed to enemy attacks.

With the Grievous Horns and the right skills equipped, you are now ready to dominate Dragon's Dogma 2 with your Sorcerer Arisen.

