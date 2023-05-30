How to get better aim easily in Warzone 2

Battle royale multiplayer title Call of Duty: Warzone 2 can sometimes be extremely competitive. Players often encounter numerous enemies at once in various situations. Moreover, with the addition of Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded, the heat has turned up a notch, where every fight is now more crucial than ever. Players must not only fight to survive but to win.

In such extreme scenarios, one must ensure that their settings don't put them at a competitive disadvantage.

Competitive FPS streamer JoeWo is no stranger to the Call of Duty community. Apart from creating content, he is also known for his flashy playstyle. The content creator frequently shares intriguing insights about the game to help one level up their gameplay.

In a recent video, JoeWo shared his in-game settings to assist players in improving their aim and winning more gunfights. This guide will look at the settings that JoeWo recommends using in Warzone 2 to improve one's aim.

How to improve one's aim quickly in Warzone 2

JoeWo starts the video by talking about the FOV or Field of View. This is one of the most crucial settings in the game. It determines how much you can view the area surrounding your character. The higher the FOV, the more you can see around you.

However, a higher value will make your targets appear smaller. Hence, there needs to be a balance. He recommends keeping it between 90 and 100.

Regarding sensitivity and controller settings, it comes down to personal preferences. However, JoeWo suggests newcomers use a sensitivity value of 6 for both Horizontal and Vertical Sensitivity sliders.

For the ADS sensitivity multiplier, he recommends keeping it below 1, as it will help you keep your crosshair on moving targets without overly correcting your aim.

Aside from aim, he recommends the below-mentioned settings for players in Warzone 2:

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Automatic Tactical Sprint Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Interact

Prioritize Interact Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All

JoeWo then moves on to the Aim Assist settings. For this, he suggests the following:

Target Aim Assist - On

On Aim Assist Type - Default

Default Aim Response Curve Type - Dynamic

Next, he moves on to the most important section of the video, where he talks about Rotational Aim Assist in Warzone 2. It is way stronger than the traditional aim assist and will allow you to track your targets easily.

Previously, Warzone 2 guru JGOD had also talked about the strengths of Rotational Aim Assist and how it enables players to be more accurate.

Rotational Aim Assist occurs when strafing with the Left Stick to aim at your target rather than only the Right Stick. Hence, JoeWo advises players to strafe left/right instead of moving forward/backward while shooting at targets along with the Right Stick for a stronger aim assist and proper tracking.

The settings and tips shared by JoeWo in his recent video aim to help players improve their gameplay in Warzone 2. However, it is worth noting that some of these settings depend on one's personal preferences and playstyle. Hence, start with these settings and tweak them as required.

