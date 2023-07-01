How to get Bladed Rhino Beetle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has a wide variety of creatures and substances that you can collect to improve your equipment's quality or gain different stat boosts. While some are abundantly available and easily found, others are more obscure and difficult to get your hands on. The Bladed Rhino Beetle is one such rare creature.

The Blue Rhino Beetle is a highly potent creature that can be used for different things in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It can help you upgrade armor or gain strength temporarily. However, being a rare find, not all players will readily know where to get their hands on one of these. This guide will help you find and tell you how to capture them easily.

Location of Bladed Rhino Beetles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Two locations where you can reliably encounter Bladed Rhino Beetles are the Bronas Forest and the Retsam Forest. In these regions, you will be able to find them on trees. Once you encounter one, take a photo of it and add it to your Compendium to make finding them easier in the future.

Here are the coordinates and specific details of each of the locations.

Bronas Forest

Bronas Forest location in TOTK (Image via Nintendo)

Bronas Forest is located in the Faron region in the southeastern part of Hyrule. The approximate coordinates of the location are (1577, -3354, 0060).

Retsam Forest

Retsam Forest in TOTK (Image via Nintendo)

Retsam Forest is located close to the Hateno Village in eastern Necluda at the following coordinates: (2832, -2021, 0192).

How to catch Bladed Rhino Beetles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The first thing to remember about Bladed Rhino Beetles is that these creatures are only available at night time. Therefore, you have to wait for the sun to set in Hyrule before encountering one of these critters in the game.

The second important thing is these are extremely sensitive creatures, and they will fly off if they sense you heading in their direction. Make sure to consume stealth-boosting food or wear the Stealth Armor set when you venture out to capture them.

These creatures re-spawn every seven days during blood moons, making it easy to get as many of them as you want throughout your playthrough.

What are the uses of Bladed Rhino Beetles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

You can use the Bladed Rhino to concoct a Mighty Elixir. In addition to the critter, you will need to add one Monster Part, and adding three Mighty Bananas will make the best possible version of this potion.

Additionally, you can use the Bladed Rhino Beetle to upgrade the Barbarian Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

