How to get Bloodpact's Pledge upgrades in Wuthering Waves

The Bloodpact's Pledge is one of the strongest free-to-play weapons in Wuthering Waves and was curated specifically for the Aero Rovers. While the sword is obtainable via the story progression, its upgrades require extra effort. You need multiple Core of Oaths to increase the weapon’s syntony level, boosting its passive effect.

Players would want to know how they can obtain the refinement materials, considering the Aero Rover’s sword upgrades weren’t available in the game before version 2.4. This guide discusses how to get the Bloodpact's Pledge upgrades in WuWa.

How to increase Bloodpact's Pledge syntony level in Wuthering Waves

Get Core of Oaths via exploration (Image via Kuro Games)

Increasing the syntony level of Bloodpact's Pledge in Wuthering Waves will require you to gather the special refinement item. In this case, Kuro Games has added the Core of Oaths to the game in the version 2.4 update. You can obtain it by exploring Septimont.

Yes, the exploration progress reward in the new region contains two Core of Oaths dropped after reaching the 25% and 75% marks. Simple tasks like unlocking all Resonance Beacons around the map or collecting all Sonance Caskets will get you closer to the objective.

As of version 2.4, you can only obtain two Core of Oaths in WuWa. Collect them to acquire a Rank 3 Bloodpact's Pledge, which will have an increased passive effect. To increase the weapon's syntonize level, follow the steps below:

Open the in-game backpack.

Head to the weapons section.

Select Bloodpact's Pledge from the list of options.

Press the Upgrade button at the lower right corner of the screen.

Find the empty box within the Syntonize tab and click on it to insert the Core of Oaths.

Click on the Syntonize button to successfully upgrade the weapon.

Bloodpact's Pledge stats and passive explored

Bloodpact's Pledge (Image via Kuro Games)

As specified, Bloodpact's Pledge was curated specifically for Aero Rovers. Hence, it offers some of the attributes that will benefit the character. The sword rolls with the following stats at level 90:

Main stat : 587 ATK

: 587 ATK Sub-stat: 38.8% Energy Regen

Bloodpact's Pledge offers the following passive to the wearer at its base rank:

“Providing Healing increases Resonance Skill DMG by 10% for 6s. When Rover: Aero casts Resonance Skill Unbound Flow, Aero DMG dealt by nearby Resonators on the field is amplified by 10% for 30s.”

