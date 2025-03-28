Wuthering Waves Bloodpact's Pledge guide: Stats, passive, and materials

The Bloodpact's Pledge in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star sword that was specifically curated for the Aero Rovers. Most importantly, players can acquire that weapon for free, so they would want to also ascend it to the maximum level. Equipping the MC will boost their offensive capabilities during combat, even in its base form.

This article further discusses the stats, passive, and materials of the Bloodpact's Pledge in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Bloodpact's Pledge stats and passive

The Bloodpact's Pledge is the free 5-star weapon from the Wuthering Waves 2.2 patch, and it serves as Aero Rover’s signature option. It rolls with crucial stats and passives catered to improving the MC’s damage.

Here are the attributes of Bloodpact's Pledge at max level:

Main stat : 587 ATK

: 587 ATK Sub-stat: 38.8% Energy Regen

Bloodpact's Pledge offers the following passive to the wearer:

“Providing Healing increases Resonance Skill DMG by 10% for 6s. When Rover: Aero casts Resonance Skill Unbound Flow, Aero DMG dealt by nearby Resonators on the field is amplified by 10% for 30s.”

How to obtain Bloodpact's Pledge sword for free

You can obtain the Bloodpact's Pledge from the version 2.2 main quest, titled “The Maiden, The Defier, The Death Crier.” To acquire it, beat the Fleurdelys boss and complete the interactions with Cartethyia and Cantarella. Finishing the mission rewards you with one copy of the sword.

Wuthering Waves Bloodpact's Pledge ascension materials

Farm different rarities of Heterized Metallic Drip and FF Howler Core (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the materials you need to ascend the Bloodpact's Pledge sword:

330,000 Shell Credit

6x Inert Metallic Drip

8x Reactive Metallic Drip

6x Polarized Metallic Drip

20x Heterized Metallic Drip

6x LF Howler Core

6x MF Howler Core

10x HF Howler Core

12x FF Howler Core

How to obtain Bloodpact's Pledge ascension materials

Inert/ Reactive/ Polarized/ Heterized Metallic Drip

You must farm different variants of Metallic Drip to ascend Aero Rover’s signature weapon in Wuthering Waves. They are dropped exclusively from the Forgery Challenge unless you have lower rarities of the item to synthesize. Otherwise, spend some Waveplates at the Flaming Remnants and Garden of Salvation domains.

LF/ MF/ HF/ FF Howler Core

The different variants of Howler Core are dropped from various Elite and Common Class enemies in the overworld. You can fight the Havoc Dreadmane or Viridblaze Saurian as they spawn abundantly in the Jinzhou region.

