  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Wuthering Waves Bloodpact's Pledge guide: Stats, passive, and materials

Wuthering Waves Bloodpact's Pledge guide: Stats, passive, and materials

By Akash Paul
Modified Mar 28, 2025 10:02 GMT
Wuthering Waves Bloodpact
Bloodpact's Pledge in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The Bloodpact's Pledge in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star sword that was specifically curated for the Aero Rovers. Most importantly, players can acquire that weapon for free, so they would want to also ascend it to the maximum level. Equipping the MC will boost their offensive capabilities during combat, even in its base form.

Ad

This article further discusses the stats, passive, and materials of the Bloodpact's Pledge in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Bloodpact's Pledge stats and passive

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Bloodpact's Pledge is the free 5-star weapon from the Wuthering Waves 2.2 patch, and it serves as Aero Rover’s signature option. It rolls with crucial stats and passives catered to improving the MC’s damage.

Here are the attributes of Bloodpact's Pledge at max level:

  • Main stat: 587 ATK
  • Sub-stat: 38.8% Energy Regen

Bloodpact's Pledge offers the following passive to the wearer:

“Providing Healing increases Resonance Skill DMG by 10% for 6s. When Rover: Aero casts Resonance Skill Unbound Flow, Aero DMG dealt by nearby Resonators on the field is amplified by 10% for 30s.”

Ad

How to obtain Bloodpact's Pledge sword for free

You can obtain the Bloodpact's Pledge from the version 2.2 main quest, titled “The Maiden, The Defier, The Death Crier.” To acquire it, beat the Fleurdelys boss and complete the interactions with Cartethyia and Cantarella. Finishing the mission rewards you with one copy of the sword.

Wuthering Waves Bloodpact's Pledge ascension materials

Farm different rarities of Heterized Metallic Drip and FF Howler Core (Image via Kuro Games)
Farm different rarities of Heterized Metallic Drip and FF Howler Core (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the materials you need to ascend the Bloodpact's Pledge sword:

Ad
  • 330,000 Shell Credit
  • 6x Inert Metallic Drip
  • 8x Reactive Metallic Drip
  • 6x Polarized Metallic Drip
  • 20x Heterized Metallic Drip
  • 6x LF Howler Core
  • 6x MF Howler Core
  • 10x HF Howler Core
  • 12x FF Howler Core

How to obtain Bloodpact's Pledge ascension materials

Inert/ Reactive/ Polarized/ Heterized Metallic Drip

You must farm different variants of Metallic Drip to ascend Aero Rover’s signature weapon in Wuthering Waves. They are dropped exclusively from the Forgery Challenge unless you have lower rarities of the item to synthesize. Otherwise, spend some Waveplates at the Flaming Remnants and Garden of Salvation domains.

Ad

LF/ MF/ HF/ FF Howler Core

The different variants of Howler Core are dropped from various Elite and Common Class enemies in the overworld. You can fight the Havoc Dreadmane or Viridblaze Saurian as they spawn abundantly in the Jinzhou region.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी