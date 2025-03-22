Wuthering Waves 2.2 is giving a free 5-star weapon, but there's a catch

Kuro Games will give away a free 5-star sword in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update. The weapon, called the Bloodpact’s Pledge, belongs to Rovers, and they will be able to utilize it after harnessing the Aero attribute. Yes, players are getting a new power-up for the main character and a free blade, but there’s a catch.

It seems the Bloodpact’s Pledge is tied to the upcoming quest and can only be acquired by progressing through the story. We further discusses the free 5-star weapon giveaway in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves to giveaway free 5-star weapon in version 2.2

Wuthering Waves surprised the community with its upcoming Steam launch and free 5-star weapon giveaway. The latter is coming sooner than expected.

In version 2.2, Rovers can acquire the Bloodpact’s Pledge sword, which is equipped with a passive tailored for the main characters. The catch is players will have to sit through the main quest titled “The Maiden, The Defier, The Death Crier.” They will acquire the sword and unlock the Aero attribute for the protagonist at a certain point during the story.

Kuro Games shared an infographic highlighting the stats and passive of the free 5-star weapon. Here's what the Aero Rover's signature sword has to offer at max level:

Main stat : 587 ATk

: 587 ATk Sub-stat : 38.8 Energy Regen

: 38.8 Energy Regen Passive (Syntonization Rank 1): Providing Healing increases Resonance Skill DMG by 10% for six seconds. When Aero Rovers cast Resonance Skill Unbound Flow, Aero DMG dealt by nearby Resonators on the field is increased by 10% for 30 seconds.

Aero Rovers are the only characters who will be able to effectively wield the weapon, unless any user wants the energy regeneration from the subsidiary stat. That said, the free 5-star weapon grows significantly stronger with each Syntonization Rank. For that to happen, players need to stack more copies of the blade.

Kuro Games didn’t specify when and how exactly Rovers can obtain more Bloodpact’s Pledge swords. It is speculated that players could find it out in the version 2.2 story quest.

