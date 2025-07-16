How to get the free Borderlands charm in Rainbow Six Siege X

Players can claim the Borderlands charm in Rainbow Six Siege X for free by completing a set of challenges. The task is quite tricky and may take you some time and grinding to complete. However, this may be the first time the developers have hidden an Easter egg associated with an in-game reward.

The game also recently released a Borderlands-themed set of cosmetics that arrived as the Psycho skin for Mozzie and the Firehawk skin for IQ. The bundles also include new weapon skins and more.

This article will highlight the free Borderlands charm in Rainbow Six Siege X.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to unlock Borderlands charm in Rainbow Six Siege for free

Here is a quick guide that you can follow to obtain the Bordelands charm in Rainbow Six Siege for free:

Boot up the game and queue up for a match.

Once in the game, look for hidden Psycho Masks on the map.

on the map. There may be multiple hidden masks on the maps. Your team needs to find these items and damage them for the challenge to count.

Finding and damaging the masks in 5 matches will complete the task and provide you with a free Borderlands charm.

It is important to note that you can only complete this challenge in online multiplayer modes — Quick Play, Unranked, and Ranked. Custom matches do not seem to count toward the challenge progression. Once the task is completed in 5 matches, you will obtain the Borderlands charm in Rainbow Six Siege and will likely show up in your Locker tab. The charm might not be rewarded instantly after the task is completed and could take some time to reflect in the user’s account.

Also read: All Rainbow Six Siege X maps

The charm seems to be the same as the one included in the Mozzie Psycho bundle, called Shining Emblem. By completing this new task, you could obtain this bundle-exclusive item. However, the developers may add some differences to maintain the item rarity of the collaboration bundle.

You can also purchase the bundles from the in-game store. The IQ Firehawk bundle and the Mozzie Psycho bundle both cost 2160 R6 Credits. However, you can get both of them in a single package at a discounted price of 4080 R6 Credits. This is one of the latest and most appealing collaborative cosmetic packs in the game, and so it comes with a hefty price tag.

That's how you can get the Borderlands charm in Rainbow Six Siege. Check out the official Rainbow Six Siege website for more information about the latest patch. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

