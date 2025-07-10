Rainbow Six Siege X Borderlands collaboration officially announced: Everything we know

Ubisoft has officially announced the Rainbow Six Siege X Borderlands collaboration on social media. The crossover is set to bring some unique cosmetics and features to the game. While the developer hasn't revealed much about this partnership, there have been numerous leaks about the content it will introduce.
With that in mind, here is everything we know so far about the new Rainbow Six Siege X Borderlands collaboration.
Details about the Rainbow Six Siege X Borderlands collaboration
Ubisoft released a teaser for the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege X Borderlands collaboration on its X account. The preview only showcases a new cosmetic for Mozzie, who is seen with a bare-chested look, yellow trousers, and a Borderlands-themed mask. As the footage concludes, the developer encourages players to stay tuned on July 15, 2025.
When it comes to Mozzie’s cosmetic bundle, players can expect a wide range of items, including headgear, an outfit, a portrait, a card background, a weapon skin, and a charm.
Based on previous collaborations, we could also anticipate a featured game mode and additional content arriving alongside this update.
Leaks and rumors
There have been rumors about a second operator receiving new cosmetics as part of the Rainbow Six Siege X Borderlands collaboration.
According to popular leaker nemesisdelta24, IQ is expected to be the other operator in the spotlight (as revealed in a post shared on the r/Rainbow6 subreddit). If this proves true, IQ will likely receive a complete cosmetic bundle featuring headgear, an outfit, a portrait, a card background, a weapon skin, and a charm.
That’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege X Borderlands collaboration. Official details remain limited, but as the July 15 launch date approaches, players can expect Ubisoft to unveil more information gradually.
