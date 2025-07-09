Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (July 9, 2025): When will the servers be back online?

Rainbow Six Siege X will undergo a PC-only hotfix maintenance, as announced by the developers via an X post. As a result, servers will temporarily be taken offline. This maintenance is exclusive to PC and aims to address the ongoing hacking issue that many players have recently reported.
In response to this feedback, the developers plan to implement measures to mitigate the problem.
This article will cover the PC hotfix maintenance start time, expected downtime, and when the servers are likely to be back online.
When will the Rainbow Six Siege X PC hotfix maintenance begin?
The Rainbow Six Siege X PC hotfix maintenance is scheduled to begin on July 9, 2025, at 09:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC. During this time, the servers will be taken offline, with the expected downtime lasting up to 60 minutes.
Here’s when the maintenance will start in major regions:
When will Rainbow Six Siege X servers be back online?
As mentioned previously, the R6 Siege X maintenance is expected to last for 60 minutes. Since it begins at 09:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC, the servers should be back online by 10:00 EDT / 14:00 UTC.
That said, the downtime could be shorter or extended depending on the situation. Players are advised to stay patient as the developers work to bring the servers back online as quickly as possible.
What we can expect from Rainbow Six Siege X hotfix
Recently, a surge in hackers and exploiters has negatively impacted the gameplay experience for many players, leading to widespread complaints. In response, the developers have closely monitored player reports and are working hard to resolve these breaches and preserve the game’s integrity.
This hotfix specifically targets third-party software exploits commonly used by cheaters, aiming to counter external tools that enable hacking.
