How to get Braveheart in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 introduces innovative combat mechanics, captivating visuals, and an engaging storyline. The game offers a diverse array of swords and gear that assist players throughout their adventure. These can be acquired by advancing through quests and achieving specific objectives within the game. Given the focus on combat-oriented gameplay, selecting the right items is pivotal in Final Fantasy 16.

Although players are typically required to complete objectives to acquire weapons and gear, alternative methods exist as well. Among these is the option to obtain the weapon known as Braveheart by redeeming a pre-order bonus. Those who have pre-ordered Final Fantasy 16 can claim their in-game rewards, including the Sword Braveheart. This article provides specific information on the process of acquiring it.

What is Braveheart in Final Fantasy 16?

This sword boosts Attack, and Stagger abilities (Image via Square Enix)

Braveheart can be described as a formidable legendary sword that is a symbol of heroism and safeguarding realms. When wielded, it boosts Attack, and Stagger abilities. As a result, utilizing it proves advantageous as it causes enemies to Stagger, granting you an opportunity to unleash powerful attacks upon them.

Not only do the choices in equipment contribute to gaining experience points, but they also possess distinct and potent abilities capable of incapacitating foes by inducing Stagger during battles. This particular sword possesses significant utility when facing bosses, as it allows players to effectively Stagger them.

In Final Fantasy 16, boss battles demand more than a mere direct combat approach — they necessitate the utilization of improved weaponry and strategic maneuvers. In addition to executing powerful combos, it is imperative to Stagger the enemy, as doing so grants the advantage of continuously launching relentless attacks within a designated timeframe.

How to obtain the Braveheart weapon in Final Fantasy 16?

The Braveheart sword is included as a bonus for those who pre-ordered the game. To equip this legendary sword, you need to follow these steps to claim it:

Access the System and choose Game Settings.

Navigate to the Redeemable Items section.

Within this menu, you will find the bonus items received through pre-ordering.

Locate the Braveheart sword in the same menu.

Select it and press X to claim it.

Once you have successfully claimed the reward, it will be automatically stored in your Gears and Eikons menu, as well as the Items menu.

Exit the System menu and proceed to the Gears and Eikons section. Here you will find a collection of weapons and gear. Enter the Weapons menu to find your newly acquired Braveheart sword. Upon selecting it, you will notice an increase in both Attack and Stagger attributes.

This completes the process of how to get the Braveheart sword in Final Fantasy 16. If you wish to try out another weapon, here's how to get the Excalibur in the latest entry.

