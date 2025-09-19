How to get the Burning Wolf axe for free in Dying Light: The Beast

To celebrate the launch of Dying Light: The Beast, publisher Techland is giving away a cool in-game weapon so players have even more tools of mayhem in their arsenal to take down threats as protagonist Kyle Crane. This reward is the Burning Wolf axe, plus the upgradable blueprint for the melee weapon to make it stronger.

Unfortunately, this is a limited-time gift, so players must hurry and nab it before the deal is gone. Here are the details.

When does the Burning Wolf axe offer end in Dying Light: The Beast?

The Burning Wolf axe is a limited-time reward (Image via Techland)

The offer is only live for the weekend, until September 22, 2025, at 9 am PT. Here's when the offer will expire:

Pacific Time (PT): September 22, 2025, at 9 am

September 22, 2025, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): September 22, 2025, at 10 am

September 22, 2025, at 10 am Central Time (CT): September 22, 2025, at 11 am

September 22, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): September 22, 2025, at 12 pm

September 22, 2025, at 12 pm British Standard Time (BST): September 22, 2025, at 5 pm

September 22, 2025, at 5 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 22, 2025, at 6 pm

September 22, 2025, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 22, 2025, at 7 pm

September 22, 2025, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): September 22, 2025, at 9.30 pm

September 22, 2025, at 9.30 pm China Standard Time (CST): September 23, 2025, at 12 am

September 23, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): September 23, 2025, at 1 am

September 23, 2025, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 23, 2025, at 2 am

September 23, 2025, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 23, 2025, at 4 am

How to redeem the Burning Wolf axe in Dying Light: The Beast

Fans can follow these steps to get this weapon in-game:

Head to Techland's loyalty rewards website, Pilgrim Outpost, and log in, or sign up for an account if you have not.

Connect the platform of choice, which has Dying Light: The Beast.

Play the game for at least four hours on the connected platform.

The Burning Wolf axe reward should be available to use in the in-game stash.

Dying Light: The Beast is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. PS4 and Xbox One versions arrive later in 2025.

Siddharth Patil



