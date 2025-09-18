How to claim the Hero of Harran pre-order bonus in Dying Light: The Beast

Now that Dying Light: The Beast is out, fans who pre-ordered the game can avail themselves of the Hero of Harran pre-order bonus on their platform of choice. This in-game goodie pack rewards players for trusting Techland with a pre-purchase and grants them cosmetics, weapons, and other cool tools to use in-game as they traverse the dangerous map of Castor Woods.
Read on to learn everything about how to get these items and start using them right away in Dying Light: The Beast. Here are the details.
What is included in the Hero of Harran pre-order bonus in Dying Light: The Beast?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As per the official Steam store page for the game, here's what is in this pack:
- Ultimate Survivor Outfit
- Harran Combat Knife (+ Upgradable Blueprint)
- The Follower Crossbow (+ Upgradable Blueprint)
- In Jade’s Memory Pistol (+ Upgradable Blueprint)
- Castor Woods Patrol
The Ultimate Survivor Outfit is a cosmetic for Kyle to wear during his adventures. The weapons, namely the Harran Combat Knife, The Follower Crossbow, and In Jade’s Memory Pistol, alongside their Upgradable Blueprints, should give players a leg up when fighting foes, whether human or monster.
Lastly, the Castor Woods Patrol is a police vehicle that Kyle can drive around the map. The driving mechanic returns from the Dying Light: The Following DLC in an expanded format, and players can use the vehicle to explore the map and evade threats. Speaking of accessing the bonuses, here's how to do it.
How to access the Hero of Harran pre-order bonus in Dying Light: The Beast
Techland has confirmed that the Hero of Harran pre-order content will be automatically loaded into the game for those who directly bought Dying Light: The Beast. To access its contents, players must gain access to their in-game stash, the first of which becomes available during the second story quest, titled "Safe Haven."
Things are a little different for those who have received the game for free by virtue of buying Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition.
- On console: Redeem the Hero of Hraran pre-order bonus from the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts, depending on the console you're using.
- On PC: It will be automatically downloaded alongside the game on Steam and Epic Games Store platforms.
Dying Light: The Beast is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions launching at a later date in 2025.
Check out more articles here:
- Is DL: The Beast Deluxe Edition worth buying?
- DL: The Beast PC system requirements
- All DL: The Beast graphics settings and controls
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.