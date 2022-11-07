How to get more cards in Marvel Snap easily

Marvel Snap is the latest in lightning-fast card-based combat that features all of your favorite heroes from the Marvel Universe. One of the most interesting facts about it is that there is no set way to directly buy cards in the game.

As many trading card games have booster packs, Marvel Snap has a whole different way for players to obtain cards, that may not exactly be the most evident way for beginners.

For those looking to expand their collection quickly, it can be a bit confusing. However, by carefully following the steps below, players can get their roster up to speed a lot quicker.

How players can quickly get more cards in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is a hero-based deck-building game that involves players slamming down their favorite heroes in an effort to take control of three points of interest. How it works is that they must place cards down at any of the three locations, and the heroes who are at those locations will have a set amount of power.

The team with the most amount of power will control that location, and the player who controls two or more at the end of the match wins. The gameplay is fast and exciting, but making the right deck to win matches will require the best cards. So how can players get more heroes for their collections?

How to acquire more cards in Marvel Snap

Cards in Marvel Snap are earned the same way for all players. They are locked behind what is called the Collection Level. As gamers raise their tier, they will be able to earn more cards.

Players can raise their Collection Level by upgrading their cards, which can be done by using boosters or paying credits. Each time a hero is upgraded to the next level of rarity, players will earn a certain amount of Collection Level.

The amount goes up depending on how high of a tier the player is upgrading to. Here is what they can expect to earn for each upgrade of their cards:

Uncommon: +1 Collection Level

Rare: +2 Collection Level

Epic: +4 Collection Level

Legendary: +6 Collection Level

Ultra: +8 Collection Level

Infinity: +10 Collection Level

Upgrading costs increase as you ascend tiers

As players progress through the Collection Levels, they will need to spend more and more resources, such as boosters or credits, to level up their cards. While the payout is higher for upper tiers, it can take quite a bit to rank up.

To offset this, players can use the special booster that happens after they complete a match. Each card that is played during a match has a chance to gain booster points after finishing. This means that one of the best ways to level up a hero in the collection is to simply play more matches.

Additionally, players can also use the Fast Upgrade in the shop, where they can spend resources to quickly level their cards to the next tier. The shop will reset these cards every eight hours.

Complete tasks and play games to rank up Collection Level

The best way for players to rank up is to simply play through some games and keep an eye on any tasks they can complete to earn credits. They can spend the currency on their cards to increase their rarity level.

After spending some time doing this, they will unlock more and more heroes, which can help them to make an even more powerful deck.

