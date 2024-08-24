How to get Centipede Hat of Transcendence in Black Myth Wukong

The Centipede Hat of Transcendence in Black Myth Wukong is the headgear for the Poison Ward Centipede armor set. Wearing the headgear grants a massive 43-point defense boost and resistance against Poison damage. Equipping any two pieces of this armor greatly reduces the continuous damage from Poison status while the four-piece effect grants an attack bonus when poisoned.

The complete armor set can be a game-changer against any boss that can inflict you with Poison. Moreover, you can use the Deathstinger Soak item to inflict poison on yourself and enjoy the attack buff from the four-piece set.

This article will help you obtain all the necessary items to craft the Centipede Hat of Transcendence in Black Myth Wukong.

How to craft Centipede Hat of Transcendence in Black Myth Wukong

The armor piece grants damage boost and poison resistance (Image via GameScience)

The Centipede Hat of Transcendence in Black Myth Wukong is a craftable piece of armor that requires the following items:

7500 Will

4x Cotton Iron Leaves

2x Fine Gold Thread

Once you’ve gathered all the items, head to any Keeper’s Shrine and select the “Craft Armor” option. Then, Search for the Centipede Hat of Transcendence in the list of craftable armor to craft this headgear.

Do note that some materials required to craft this item can only be found in Chapters 3 and 4 of Black Myth Wukong, so you need to make sufficient progress in the main story to craft this headgear.

How to find the required items to craft Centipede Hat of Transcendence in Black Myth Wukong

You can easily find the required items by defeating bosses and opening chests (Image via GameScience)

1) Will

Will is the currency required to purchase new items and abilities in Black Myth Wukong. You gain a lot of Will by exploring the game as well as battling enemies and bosses. To farm Will, simply rest at any Keeper’s Shrine, defeat the nearby enemies, and then rest at the Shrine again to reset the enemies. This way, you can farm Will infinitely till you have enough to craft the Centipede Hat of Transcendence.

You can also equip the Goldflora Hairpin Curio to increase the amount of Will gained by defeating enemies. This Curio can be purchased from the merchant after completing the Man-In-Stone side quest in Chapter 2.

2) Cotton Iron Leaves

Cotton Iron Leaves is a material you can collect by defeating certain enemies and bosses in Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong. These can also be found in treasure chests or Shrine Stores.

3) Fine Gold Thread

The Fine Gold Thread can be found in Chapter 4 of Black Myth Wukong once you reach Verdune Bridge in the Webbed Hollow area. Go through the bridge and take a left to find a room full of spider webs. Go inside to find some chests containing the Fine Gold Thread.

Additionally, you can also obtain the Fine Gold Thread by defeating Elder Amourworm Boss or Cyan Loong in Black Myth Wukong.

