How to get Chicago Sweeper in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Given the number of enemies players face in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, a submachine gun like the Chicago Sweeper should be the go-to weapon. It has a high rate of fire and can shred through enemies in the wink of an eye. Originally known as the Chicago Typewriter, the Chicago Sweeper is a complicated weapon to obtain in the Resident Evil 4 remake. So how does one get their hands on this submachine gun in the game?

How to unlock the Chicago Sweeper in the Resident Evil 4 Remake

To unlock this weapon, you must complete a playthrough of the Resident Evil 4 Remake on Professional difficulty and achieve an A-rank. Since ending the game on Professional difficulty is difficult, you should try to achieve the said rank in the New Game+ mode.

You'll be able to carry all your weapon upgrades and currency into your latest playthrough in the New Game+ mode, so achieving the A-rank on Professional difficulty in this mode should be a bit easier. Alternatively, if you manage to gather the cash, you can also consider purchasing the Infinite Rocket Launcher from the Merchant.

You won't be able to get the S+ rating if you use the Endless Rocket Launcher, but you can undoubtedly obtain the Chicago Sweeper on Professional difficulty with ease. Nevertheless, you'll need to put some money aside before you can buy this weapon from the Merchant.

You may get the weapon from your Typewriter Storage locker once you've unlocked it. The gun has a few conventional upgrade routes, with level 5 being the maximum for damage output, reload speed and magazine size. After paying for all the improvements, you can spend an extra 10,000 Pesetas to receive the Exclusive upgrade for this weapon.

The Exclusive upgrade will ensure you never run out of ammunition, which is a boon because ammo is scarce in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. But, if you accumulate Spinels, you can skip the other upgrades on the list and go straight to the Exclusive.

For 30 Spinels, you can purchase an Exclusive Upgrade Ticket from the Merchant. Spinels are hard to obtain in the game and are available in limited supply, so ensure spending them wisely. The Chicago Sweeper is comparable to other submachine guns in the game in terms of damage output. However, having infinite ammo makes it a strong candidate for one of the finest weapons in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Poll : 0 votes