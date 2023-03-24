How to get Circus Junkrat Overwatch 2 skin through Prime Gaming

Overwatch 2 players should get ready for a fun and colorful twist to their favorite explosives expert. The Clown skin for Junkrat is now available through Prime Gaming, and in this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to claim it. First off, it’s important to note that to claim Prime Gaming rewards for Overwatch, you’ll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription. Failing to have an active Amazon Prime subscription will result in the inability to acquire any rewards.

How to add new Circus skin to your Overwatch 2 collection

Now, let’s get started.

Step 1: Go to the Amazon Prime Gaming website

Head to the Prime Gaming website and log in with your Amazon account details. Once you’re logged in, you should see a list of all the available rewards for various games.

Step 2: Scroll until you find Overwatch 2

Once you’ve located the Overwatch 2 section, scroll through the available rewards until you find the Clown skin for Junkrat. The skin is available until April 20, 2023, so make sure to claim it before it’s too late.

Step 3: Click this month’s reward

Click on the Clown skin for Junkrat to view the full details of the reward. This will give you a better idea of what the skin looks like and any other information you might need to know.

Step 4: Choose "Go to Activision Blizzard"

Once you’re ready to claim the reward, click on the "Go to Activision Blizzard" button. This will take you to the login page for your Battle.net account.

Step 5: Sign in to your Battle.net account

Enter your Battle.net account details to log in. If you don’t have a Battle.net account, you’ll need to create one before you can claim your reward.

Step 6: Select "complete claim"

Once you’ve logged in, you should see a confirmation screen that shows you the reward you’re claiming. Check that everything looks correct, then select "complete claim" to claim your reward.

Step 7: Boot up Overwatch

Now that you’ve claimed your reward, it’s time to boot up Overwatch 2. Make sure you have the latest version of the game installed and that you’re logged in to your Battle.net account.

Step 8: Go to the "Loot Box" section to claim your prize

Once you’re in the game, head to the "Loot Box" section. You should see the Clown skin for Junkrat waiting for you to claim it. Click on it to add it to your collection.

And that’s it! You’re now the proud owner of the Clown skin for Junkrat in Overwatch 2. So, what makes this skin so special?

For starters, it takes scaring people as a clown to a whole new level. The bright pastel colors of pink and blue make Junkrat’s appearance more eye-catching than ever. And let’s face it, not many would hold their composure upon seeing this coming at them both in real life and in-game.

Not only is it eye-catching, but it's also unique in the Overwatch universe. This skin is likely the only one where Junkrat dons pastel pink and blue simultaneously, making it a head-turner that's sure to surprise your opponents. It’s a fun and lighthearted way to add some personality to your gameplay.

The Clown skin for Junkrat is a fun addition to any Overwatch 2 player’s collection. And with Prime Gaming, claiming it has never been easier. If you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, don’t miss out on the chance to add this unique skin to your collection.

And even if you don’t have a Prime Gaming subscription, it might be worth considering signing up for one to take advantage of other gaming rewards and benefits.

Aside from the Clown skin for Junkrat, Prime Gaming regularly offers rewards for other popular games such as League of Legends, Valorant, and various other games. You can also enjoy free monthly games and in-game content for a plethora of titles. Furthermore, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll get free shipping on eligible purchases, access to Prime Video, and more.

