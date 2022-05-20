How to get cloth in V Rising

V Rising has a host of materials and resources that players need in order to progress through the game.

Like any good RPG, the newest vampire-centric survival horror title by Stunlock Studios has players looting and crafting until the sun comes up. This is essential to developing the character and increasing its empire's strength.

One of the most important resources that players will need to collect is cloth. Several items, such as some of the highest quality gear, need cloth in order to be crafted. Thankfully, it isn't too hard to come by.

What to do to obtain cloth in V Rising

Finding cloth in V Rising is pretty simple, but it can be a pain if the randomized nature of the game's loot pool isn't kind. More than likely, players will have to farm the material to gather enough for crafting purposes.

Players can pull up the in-game map and hover over any of the game's locations. Doing this will provide players with the name, a short description of the POI, and a list of important loot found there.

Areas like Dunley Farmlands and Dawnbreak Village will have the most abundant cloth payloads. The latter has some tough fights but has seen much more cloth drop as loot than the former.

Here is how to farm cloth in that location:

Attack enemies and creatures in Dawnbreak Village for a chance of cloth dropping when they are defeated.

Two hero characters in the village can provide a large cloth drop when bested. They are Christina the Sun Priestess and Beatrice the Tailor.

Open chests in the village as they may contain cloth.

Sneak into houses and loot cloth from within or open chests there for a chance.

Villagers won't attack, but they may cower in fear and alert nearby enemies, so be quick.

Again, the loot pool is random, so one trip could see players obtain a ton of cloth in V Rising. Another could see them leave the area without much to show for their efforts.

How to craft cloth in V Rising

Defeat Beatrice the Tailor and cloth will no longer need to be farmed (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Of course, farming cloth in V Rising isn't the only way to acquire it. Like a true RPG title, this game lets players craft a lot of the materials they need for gear, castle fixtures, and weapons.

Crafting cloth is tied to Dawnbreak Village, as players will need to defeat one of the hero bosses there. Here is what needs to happen to unlock the ability to craft cloth and how to do it:

Defeat Beatrice the Tailor in Dawnbreak Village.

Obtain the crafting recipe for the Loom after defeating the hero. Gather 20 planks, 12 copper ingots, and four wool threads to create the Loom.

Place it within the castle.

Collect nine plant fibers and three leather.

Use those materials to craft cloth while using the Loom.

Wait as the materials are turned to cloth and retrieve the newly created item once the crafting period has finished.

Either way, players will find themselves in Dawnbreak Village. Finishing off Beatrice the Tailor may be a task for a team rather than a solo player, but the reward is well worth the battle.

