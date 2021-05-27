How to get the Combat Bow in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Warzone recently added a Combat Bow to its midst during a mid-season update, leaving players wondering how to get their hands on the weapon in battle royal.

The addition came as part of the 80s Action Heroes event, which introduced an abundance of fresh content into Call of Duty: Warzone. New weapons, map changes, and more have arrived in Verdansk.

Here's how Warzone players can get their hands on the new Combat Bow everyone's been dying to try out.

Let the action begin! 👊🔥🔫🏹



Your favorite 80s action heroes have arrived to #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone! Season Three Reloaded is LIVE NOW. pic.twitter.com/Yjge3mrSoV — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 20, 2021

Where is the Combat Bow Killstreak in Call of Duty: Warzone?

With so many new features and gameplay elements added to the Warzone mid-season update, players have had a tough time figuring out how to get the Combat Bow in a match.

Thankfully, obtaining the Killstreak is pretty straightforward in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. Although the word 'Killstreak' may have players thinking they need to eliminate a certain amount of opponents in a row in order to receive the Combat Bow, this simply isn't the case.

In fact, a Warzone player isn't required to eliminate a single opponent in order to get the Combat Bow Killstreak. Rather, all one needs to do is drop in to Verdansk at one of the 10 Rambo Survival Camp locations that have been added to the game as part of the update.

While the Combat Bow Killstreak isn't guaranteed to spawn at one of the camps, there is a high probability that it will be there. If a player is unsure where the Survival Camps are located, they should drop in to Verdansk at the Arklov Peak Military Base. Specifically, they need to get into Hangar 21, because this is where they'll find a map that they can interact with to reveal the locations of Rambo's Survival Camps.

You’re not hunting him… he’s hunting you. 🏹



Send us your best bow kills as Rambo for a chance to be featured in a special

edition of #CODTopPlays. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 24, 2021

Occasionally a player will be fortunate and the Combat Bow will be inside the hangar, though this isn't always the case. If it isn't, the only thing to do is start heading towards one of the Survival Camps, where there is a great chance of finding the Killstreak.

The confusion surrounding why the Combat Bow is a 'killstreak' is understandable, but this is only to emphasize to players that once the Bow runs out of ammo, it will disappear.

Call of Duty: Warzone's Combat Bow launches explosive arrows that wreak havoc on enemies using vehicles in the battle royal. The weapon is a lot of fun to try out, though players will have to practice with it a bit in order to increase accuracy.

