How to get the D.F.A. in Destiny 2

There are many different weapons that players can obtain in Destiny 2. Earning these weapons can be done in a multitude of ways, including world drops, special activities, and a season pass. D.F.A. stands for Death from Above, which is a very strong fan-favorite hand cannon that packs a punch. This article will explain how players can obtain Death from Above in Destiny 2.

How players can obtain Death from Above in Destiny 2

Death from Above is a weapon that was previously obtainable in the game, but it was sunset a few seasons ago. When weapons in Destiny 2 are sunset, it means that they are restricted to a maximum power level. Such weapons are quickly outclassed by other weapons as their power levels become too low to be usable. Luckily, players will soon be able to get their hands on Death from Above again.

How can players get D.F.A. in Destiny 2

In Season 17, players will have access to new and updated Nightfall weapons that are in rotation. These are special weapons that players can find in the Nightfall playlist. Death from Above is one of the weapons that will be reintroduced and made available for players to collect from these activities. Players will be able to farm the Nightfalls as many times as they wish.

Farming Nightfalls for D.F.A in Destiny 2

Players can access the Nightfall playlist from the Vanguard Strikes playlist on the Destinations tab. Once there, players can select the difficulty of Nightfall they want to run. The higher the Nightfall level, the higher the chance that players will have of obtaining D.F.A. upon completion of the run. The good news is that the lower tiers are matchmade, so players can easily run them with a group.

Adept D.F.A. will be available in Grandmaster Nightfalls

With lower levels of Nightfalls, players may have a difficult time finding D.F.A. as it has a very low drop chance. However, players can run the most challenging Nightfalls, which are of the Grandmaster difficulty. These Nightfalls have the ability to drop Adept versions of Nightfall weapons. These weapons have higher stats and the ability to equip special Adept mods, which makes them worth farming for.

In addition to D.F.A., players can earn additional rewards from Nightfalls

Since Nightfalls are farmable, they are a good source of obtaining items such as Enhancement Shards, Enhancement Prisms, Ascendant Shards, and Exotic gear. Players can keep an eye out for announcements as sometimes Nightfalls offer double rewards, which is the best time to farm them as players get 2 chances at the drop for Nightfall weapons at the end of each completion.

