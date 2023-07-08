How to get Dead by Daylight Prime Gaming drop?

Dead By Daylight and Prime Gaming have returned with their latest reward drop, offering 400,000 Bloodpoints. This reward period is valid from July 7th, 2023, to August 2nd, 2023. Players can claim it on various platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. To receive the 400,000 Bloodpoints, it is important to have an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Bloodpoints serve as the primary in-game currency, enabling players to enhance their characters by acquiring essential items and skills from the Bloodweb, which represents the progression system for each character and can be upgraded periodically throughout the game.

This article contains all the essential details on obtaining the latest reward in Dead by Daylight.

How to get 400,000 Bloodpoints in Dead by Daylight

The claiming process is intended for individuals who are already Prime members (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

To receive the 400,000 Bloodpoints, follow these steps:

Go to the official website: Dead by Daylight - Prime Gaming - Amazon.com.

Locate the section for the 400,000 Bloodpoints.

Click on the Claim button within that section.

Click on "Get in-game content."

Next, you will get two choices: "Try Prime" and "Sign in."

If you are already a member, select "Sign in."

Complete the necessary sign-in process.

The reward code will be sent to you via email.

Please bear in mind that the claiming process is intended for individuals who are already Prime members. You must purchase a subscription if you don't have one. Alternatively, you can utilize the 30-day free trial for Prime.

Redeem the code (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

Once you have obtained the membership, you can proceed with the steps to claim the reward. Once the claiming process is completed, you will then need to redeem the code by following these instructions:

Start Dead by Daylight.

Go to the Store menu and select the Featured tab.

Click on Redeem Code.

Enter the code you received from Prime.

You will receive the rewards.

You can contact the game's support team if you encounter any difficulties in receiving the rewards or encounter an error while redeeming the code. You can locate their contact information on Prime Gaming or the official website.

Additionally, please be aware that the code will expire on September 2, 2023, so remember to redeem the reward code before that date. Use the 400,000 BloodPoints you've acquired to boost your character’s abilities. This will enable you to level up and achieve victory.

