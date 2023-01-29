How to get Decor Points in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The kingdom-building aspect in Cookie Run: Kingdom generally does not receive the same amount of attention amongst the community, given the game's ever-changing meta and wide range of Cookies and game modes receiving most of the spotlight.

That being said, the kingdom-building side of the game has a considerable bearing on the performance that players can deliver in other game modes, so ignoring it will cost them dearly, particularly as they progress to higher ranks and tougher PvE levels.

Why Decor Points matter in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

As the name suggests, Decor Points are points awarded to the player for displaying decorations in their kingdom. They increase by a set amount for every addition and vice versa, and this is the only way to earn these points in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Decors and Decor Points, by extension, don't serve any clear purpose in Cookie Run: Kingdom other than adding visual appeal to the player's kingdom. Several sets of rewards are on offer for players who purchase and place all the Decors of any particular theme.

There are 45 such themes in the Decor store at the time of writing, and the rewards for completing each range between 3000-250,000 coins and between 50-13000 gems. Themes added as part of various collaborations between Cookie Run: Kingdom and Disney and BTS will reward players with resources and currencies linked to those events.

The rewards on offer for each theme are slightly higher than the cost of all the decors included in the theme, so players can earn a small but considerable sum by completing these sets.

Players must also reach a certain level of decor points to upgrade their Cookie Castle and complete the tasks in the Achievements section.

The main value of Decorations in Cookie Run: Kingdom comes from what are called Landmarks. These are the most prestigious Decor items in the kingdom and are very expensive to set up, with building costs going into at least a few thousand gems.

Most landmarks again serve little purpose in Cookie Run: Kingdom besides adding some visual appeal, although no landmarks provide no benefits post-installation. Different landmarks can be installed to reduce the time taken to produce certain resources (Tick Tock Clock Tower) or as additional providers of certain resources (Raspberry Chateau).

Given that these landmarks cost a minimum of 5000 Gems to build in the first place, the above functions don't completely justify the high cost.

The aforementioned boost gained by investing in Decor comes from a section of Landmarks that directly boosts the various substats and battle capabilities of different Cookies. A list of the same is included below:

Eerie Haunted House: CRIT Chance Up Everwinter Snow Globe: Cookie DEF Up Dreaming Jelly Lion Statue: Cookie ATK Up Morning Dew Garden: Cookie HP Up Dark Lord's Castle: DMG Resist boost Ominous Cake Tower: Max Cookie HP Up Chocolate Altar of the Fallen: CRIT DMG Up

Building these landmarks will directly multiply the ability of their existing Cookie Run: Kingdom team's ability many folds and the ability of any team that players will create later.

Given that often a few teams get repeated extensively in the Kingdom Arena, players might observe that their team has lower Overall Power despite having the same team and treasures.

Part of this is the difference created by toppings and skill level upgrades, but this difference often arises from different landmarks that you might not have, particularly at the high ranks in Cookie Run: Kingdom, this difference arises from different landmarks that you might not have.

Investing in the above list as soon as players can afford it will greatly ease their climb to the Masters rank and help them clear tough World Exploration stages in one go.

