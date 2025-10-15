How to get Digi-Egg of Sincerity in Digimon Story Time Stranger

The Digi-Egg of Sincerity in Digimon Story Time Stranger is a special item that is required to unlock some Digivolutions and progress through quests. You will especially need to evolve Hawkmon into the Armor Digimon, Shurimon. However, many players may struggle to get this item if they are not aware of how it is obtained.

To that end, this article explains how you can easily get the Digi-Egg of Sincerity in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

How to obtain Digi-Egg of Sincerity in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Unlock Vulcanusmon’s Forge

The Digi-Egg of Sincerity is a craftable item in Digimon Story Time Stranger, and you can create it by using the required materials at Vulcanusmon's Forge. However, to do so, you must first unlock the forge. Here's how to do so:

Defeat Vulcanusmon in battle at the Factorial Core area during the Incoming Conflict main quest.

Continue with the main quest and finish it.

Return to the area and use the lift to reach the unlocked Vulcanusmon's Forge.

Afterward, you can use the forge anytime to craft various kinds of items, including all different types of Digi-Eggs.

Required materials and where to obtain them

To craft the Digi-Egg of Sincerity, you will need the following materials:

5 x Tree Models : These are common collectible items that you can find throughout the forested and tower areas of the game.

: These are common collectible items that you can find throughout the forested and tower areas of the game. 1 x Iron Slash I : The Iron Slash I is an attachment skill that you can unequip from certain Digimon or obtain via completing quests.

: The Iron Slash I is an attachment skill that you can unequip from certain Digimon or obtain via completing quests. 10,000 Yen: This is the main currency of the title and can be gathered via multiple ways.

Crafting the Digi-Egg of Sincerity

Craft the Digi-Egg of Sincerity (Image via Bandai Namco || YouTube/@MonFacts)

Once you have collected all the required materials, follow these steps to craft the Digi-Egg of Sincerity:

Visit Vulcanusmon’s Forge. Select the Digi-Egg of Sincerity from the Digi-Egg crafting menu. Submit all materials, along with Yen. Confirm to receive the Digi-Egg of Sincerity.

Also read: How to get Safety Guard in Digimon Story Time Stranger

This is all there is to obtaining the Digi-Egg of Sincerety in the latest Digimon title. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

