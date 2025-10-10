How to get Safety Guard in Digimon Story Time Stranger

In Digimon Story Time Stranger, you require a Safety Guard to craft the Digi-Egg of Destiny. The latter is a crucial item that is needed to unlock several Digivolutions, including Rapidmon (Armor). However, many players struggle to find the Safety Guard, which you can obtain from various sources.
This guide provides information on how to easily obtain Safety Guard in Digimon Story Time Stranger so you can craft the Digi-Egg of Destiny.
How to obtain Safety Guard in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Unequip the Safety Guard from Digimon
Considering Safety Guard is an Attachment Skill in Digimon Story Time Stranger, many Digimon know it already. Apart from that, many learn it when they Digivolve. As such, if you are looking for it, you can choose any of your available Digimon with this skill and just unequip it from them to use it as a crafting resource.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
If you currently do not have a Digimon that knows Safety Guard, here is a list of some monsters that learn it by evolving:
- Garbagemon at level 2
- Crowmon at level 20
- DarkSuperStarmon and Enbarrmon at level 30
Craft Safety Guard
In case you do not have a reliable Digimon to provide you with a Safety Guard, there is an alternative way to get it. You can simply craft this skill at Vulcanusmon's Forge in exchange for some textures, models, and parts that you can collect from either the Digifarm or the open world.
However, before you can do so, you must first unlock Vulcanusmon's Forge. Here's how to do so:
- Defeat Vulcanusmon in the Factorial Core area during the Incoming Conflict main quest.
- Complete the Incoming Conflict main quest.
- Then, return to the area and take the lift downwards to reach Vulcanusmon's Forge.
Afterward, use the forge to create a Safety Guard for yourself.
How to use Safety Guard in Digimon Story Time Stranger
As mentioned above, Safety Guard is mainly used to craft the Digi-Egg of Destiny. It is an important item that you will need to unlock several Digivolutions during the late game. Apart from the Safety Guard, here's everything you will need to craft this egg:
- ¥10,000, 1x Immortal Egg, and 1x Safety Guard
That covers everything you need to know about how to get the Safety Guard in the latest Digimon title. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.