How to get Disruption Assists in Battlefield 2042

Disruption Assists in Battlefield 2042 can be somewhat tricky to acquire if you don't know what you're doing. It is a new mission in this week's Road to Battlefield 6 challenges, leaving some players to wonder what they entail. There are multiple ways to complete the Disruption Assist missions; the easiest is through some specialists' unique abilities.

This guide explains how to acquire Disruption Assists in Battlefield 2042.

Taking a look at Disruption Assists in Battlefield 2042

To get Disruption Assists in Battlefield 2042, you must utilize a specific throwable item or a specialist ability to hack/stun opponents. During this instance, a teammate should kill the stunned target for you. This is how you can complete the mission in Road to Battlefield 6 week 5.

Acquire Disruption Assists with EMP

The throwable item required to attain Disruption Assists is EMP Grenades. However, they will not be available from the start of the game. To unlock them, you must reach player level 30 in Battlefield 2042. Since XP boost events are live in Battlefield 2042, new players can easily grind up to level 30 by the time they finish the previous four weeks' challenges.

Acquire Disruption Assists with Specialists

That said, a couple of Specialists also feature unique abilities that can perform Disruption on opponents, which ultimately leads to Disruption Assists in Battlefield 2042. Rao and Blasco, both members of the Recon class, can easily disrupt enemies.

While the former is a Specialist unlocked from the start and uses Cyberwarfare Suite to disable/stun vehicles and players, the latter is the last unlockable character in the game. She uses her X6-Infiltration Device to jam targeting and spotting tech while highlighting enemies.

Unlocking Blasco requires you to reach player level 33, which can be a long grind for new players. Thankfully, utilizing Rao's ability or simply throwing EMP Grenades can help you quickly complete the Disruption Assist mission.

