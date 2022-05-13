How to get Dragonbolt Blessing in Elden Ring

Dragonbolt Blessing is an incantation in Elden Ring that makes it easier to resist ailments and deflect enemy attacks. It is one of several Dragon Cult incantations that players can find throughout the Lands Between. It powers up the user by surrounding their body with lightning to deliver its aforementioned abilities.

If players want to get their hands on this defensive spell, they will have to head to Stormcaller Church. The incantation can be found in a chest against the wall within the church.

How to find the Dragonbolt Blessing incantation in Elden Ring

A look at the Dragonbolt Blessing's incantation image in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Stormcaller Church is where players need to go to find the Dragonbolt Blessing Incantation in Elden Ring. It is not a difficult location to reach, but it does require a decent amount of playing time.

It is worth it for these magic-based builds, however, to retrieve the incantation with the following in-game description:

"Superior incantation of the capital's ancient dragon cult. Summons lightning to bolster the caster's body. Attacks become easier to deflect and resistance to all ailments is increased. However, lightning damage negation will be reduced. Only those loved by dragons can survive the ordeal of cladding their bodies in lightning."

The only downside to this incantation is that the user's lightning damage negation takes a hit. This means that while Dragonbolt Blessing is active, lightning damage hurts the player much more than normal.

Other than that, it is a great defensive spell when going up against enemies who might dish out certain ailments in battle. Here is how to reach Stormcaller Church and find Dragonbolt Blessing:

Players need to reach Altus Plateau to the north of both Limgrage and Liurnia of the Lakes

Two havlves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Faroth and Fort Haight will need to be obtained

This allows players to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus in Liurnia of the Lakes to reach the Altus Plateau region

After reaching Altus Plateau, immediately head east to the border of Capital City

Take the northern path found there after the first wall and exit out of the gate

Now follow the road to the south along the city's outer wall

Players will reach the Sainted Hero's Grave and can use that as a landmark

Move south from there and Stormcaller Church will be found north of the bridge that leads into the Royal Capital

Enter Stormcaller Church and look for the chest right inside of the door

Open the chest by the entrance and collect the Dragonbolt Blessing incantation

Once obtained, Elden Ring players will have access to an incantation that causes one-handed light attacks and one-handed non-charged strong attacks to bounce off the user's body. This excludes Whips and Great/Colossal Weapons.

It costs 20 Stamina and requires 21 Faith to use, but lasts for a sold 70 seconds. That provides over a minute of +30 Immunity, Robustness, Vitality, and Focus while making any ailments obsolete.

