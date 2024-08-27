The Earth Wolf Spirit in Black Myth Wukong is an excellent choice thanks to its incredible damage and ability to stagger enemies. You will encounter many Spirits during your time with Black Myth Wukong. Using these at the right moments can completely change the tide of battle in your favor. The Earth Wolf Spirit allows the Destined One to transform into an Earth Wolf and perform a rushing attack to deal damage.

However, getting your hands on this spirit can be challenging as you must defeat an optional boss to obtain this spirit. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to get Earth Wolf Spirit in Black Myth Wukong.

Earth Wolf Spirit in Black Myth Wukong: Location

The Earth Wolf can be found by heading through this gate (Image via GameScience)

To get to the Earth Wolf Spirit, first defeat the Earth Wolf boss. To reach this fight, start from the Village Entrance Keeper’s Shrine. Follow these directions below to reach the Earth Wolf:

Trending

Starting from the Village Entrance Keeper’s Shrine, stick to the path on the right and make your way toward the village. This is the long route since you don’t have the main village entrance unlocked yet.

Upon reaching the village, fight a Rat Governor. Defeat this enemy and turn left.

Keep heading into the village, and you should be able to lead a path heading back toward the village entrance on your left. There will be two more Rat Governor enemies here.

Take care of the Rat Governors and head down the path, and you will come across a large open area. This is where your fight with the Earth Wolf will take place.

Despite its scrawny appearance, the Earth Wolf can be quite formidable in battle. Let's take a look at some tips to help you defeat this boss and obtain the Earth Wolf spirit in Black Myth Wukong.

Also Read: 5 best Curios you should equip in Black Myth Wukong

Earth Wolf Spirit in Black Myth Wukong: Tips to defeat the Earth Wolf

The Earth Wolf can be troublesome for beginners (Image via GameScience)

As expected, the Earth Wolf fights with its claws and teeth to deliver devastating blows. The Immobilize spell and Smash stance will serve you well for this fight. Here are some tips to help you easily defeat this boss in Black Myth Wukong:

Earth Wolf will do a lot of basic swipes and bites during this fight. These usually come in pairs of two strokes, so be prepared to dodge.

Whether the Earth Wolf falls on its back, be prepared to dodge, since he will more often than not follow this up with a swipe.

If the Earth Wolf retreats and tries to rush at you, be prepared to dodge. This means the boss is about to do a grab attack that deals a ton of damage. An orange glow around the Earth Wolf will be your indication to dodge.

Be careful if you're planning on attacking the Earth Wolf from behind. This boss can also do a leaping kick with its hind legs to take you out.

Apart from all of these attacks, be on the lookout for a headbutt and a leaping slam.

You will receive the Earth Wolf's Spirit after besting him in combat (Image via GameScience)

Also Read: All bosses and their locations in Black Myth Wukong

As long as you're familiar with these attacks, obtaining the Earth Wolf Spirit in Black Myth Wukong should be a walk in the park. You will also receive two yarns and two Silk for defeating this boss. That covers everything you need to know about the Earth Wolf Spirit in Black Myth Wukong.

Check out more Black Myth Wukong articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!