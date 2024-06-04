How to get Echo upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves: Sealed Tube farming guide

Echo farming in Wuthering Waves is one of the core gameplay mechanics to build your characters. When you find an appropriate piece, you would naturally want to level it up and tune it to reveal its sub-stats. This requires tons of Echo upgrade materials also known as Sealed Tubes. You will face no issues in the early phases since overworld enemies have a low HP pool and basic attack patterns.

Once you climb higher SOL3 Phase ranks, there is a major shift in enemy levels and characters must equip leveled-up Echoes. This article will cover everything you need to know to collect Sealed Tubes in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Echo upgrade material guide to Sealed Tube farming

Different types of Sealed Tubes (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned earlier, Sealed Tubes are development materials used to level up and upgrade your Echoes in Wuthering Waves. You can obtain four different types of Sealed Tubes, and each provides EXP based on its rarity. Here is a quick overview of all types and how much EXP they provide:

Basic Sealed Tube: 500 EXP

500 EXP Medium Sealed Tube: 1000 EXP

1000 EXP Advanced Sealed Tube: 2000 EXP

2000 EXP Premium Sealed Tube: 5000 EXP

There are multiple sources to farm different rarities of Sealed Tubes in Wuthering Waves. Here is a brief about all the currently known sources.

Tacet Fields

Primary source for Echoes and its upgrade materials (Image via Kuro Games)

Tacet Fields are one of the primary sources of farming Sealed Tubes in Wuthering Waves. It allows you to farm Echoes that belong to two different Sonata Effects. The rewards also include different rarities of Sealed Tubes, determined by your SOL3 Phase rank.

Item Exchange Store

Item Exchange Store (Image via Kuro Games)

You can purchase Sealed Tubes via the Item Exchange Store using Oscillated Corals. You can obtain around 80 Advanced Sealed Tubes and each will cost 10 Oscillated Corals. This store is refreshed every 42 days, so you can continue to buy them as long you have enough corals.

Overworld Exploration

Explore Huanglong (Image via Kuro Games)

You will come across Sealed Tubes as you continue exploring Huanglong. Although the precise locations are currently unknown, Sealed Tubes will appear at random while you explore around in Wuthering Waves.

Souvenir Store

Use Shards to buy Sealed Tubes (Image via Kuro Games)

During exploration, you will come across many supply chests, puzzles, and tidal heritages. Completing these overworld objectives will reward you with small amounts of wood-textured shards that you can exchange in the Souvenir Shop to buy Sealed Tubes in Wuthering Waves.

Pioneer Podcast

Complete objective to raise levels (Image via Kuro Games)

You can obtain different rarities of Sealed Tubes by leveling up your Pioneer Podcast (Battle Pass). You can complete daily, weekly, and seasonal objectives to earn Podcast EXP and raise levels. Keep in mind that buying the premium version (Insider or Connoisseur Channel) will reward you with more Sealed Tubes in Wuthering Waves.

Tactical Hologram

Defeat each difficulty for rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Tactical Hologram is an endgame content material available in Wuthering Waves. Each hologram simulates a specific Overlord class Echo and has six different difficulties. Completing them will reward you with Sealed Tube and other in-game resources.

Point Shop

Exchange Hazard Points (Image via Kuro Games)

You can complete Tower of Adversity for more Sealed Tubes in Wuthering Waves. Completing stages with maximum crests will reward you with Hazard points. You can exchange this in-game currency in the Points Shop to obtain Advanced Sealed Tubes.

Exchange Data Set (Image via Kuro Games)

In the same Point Shop, you can obtain Advanced and Premium Sealed Tubes with Data Sets. This is a type of in-game currency you can obtain by completing Tactical Holograms with different difficulties.

